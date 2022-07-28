Forward Partners Group (LON:FWD) investors are sitting on a loss of 53% if they invested a year ago

Investing in stocks comes with the risk that the share price will fall. And unfortunately for Forward Partners Group plc (LON:FWD) shareholders, the stock is a lot lower today than it was a year ago. The share price is down a hefty 53% in that time. Forward Partners Group hasn't been listed for long, so although we're wary of recent listings that perform poorly, it may still prove itself with time. Furthermore, it's down 38% in about a quarter. That's not much fun for holders.

Now let's have a look at the company's fundamentals, and see if the long term shareholder return has matched the performance of the underlying business.

In his essay The Superinvestors of Graham-and-Doddsville Warren Buffett described how share prices do not always rationally reflect the value of a business. By comparing earnings per share (EPS) and share price changes over time, we can get a feel for how investor attitudes to a company have morphed over time.

A Different Perspective

We doubt Forward Partners Group shareholders are happy with the loss of 53% over twelve months. That falls short of the market, which lost 2.9%. There's no doubt that's a disappointment, but the stock may well have fared better in a stronger market. The share price decline has continued throughout the most recent three months, down 38%, suggesting an absence of enthusiasm from investors. Basically, most investors should be wary of buying into a poor-performing stock, unless the business itself has clearly improved. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand Forward Partners Group better, we need to consider many other factors. Case in point: We've spotted 2 warning signs for Forward Partners Group you should be aware of, and 1 of them is potentially serious.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on GB exchanges.

