A forward-thinking legislative approach to early childhood is not just about spending money

During my six-year tenure in the Oklahoma state Senate, I was privileged to sponsor bipartisan legislation related to various crucial issues such as health care, education and criminal justice reform. However, my most significant contribution came through my work on children's issues. No other work was as crucial to me or the state as my dedication to promoting strong families and ensuring the well-being of all children. Now, as the CEO of the Potts Family Foundation, I continue my commitment to Oklahoma children by focusing on the needs of the youngest Oklahomans.

The first few years of a child's life are crucial for brain development, laying the foundation for future cognitive, emotional and social abilities. Research consistently demonstrates that quality early childhood experiences significantly improve a child's cognitive skills, emotional resilience, physical health and overall well-being. Many issues plaguing our society can be prevented with cost-effective investments in little kids. Policies supporting care providers during the early years serve as a powerful equalizer, addressing systemic problems that persist across generations. Additionally, children from disadvantaged backgrounds frequently lack access to stimulating experiences that can encourage their cognitive development. Prioritizing early childhood can bridge this gap, giving every child an equal opportunity to succeed, regardless of socioeconomic status. However, despite this wealth of evidence, legislators often ignore this work and focus on politically expedient issues divided by party lines.

Despite the growing political divide, legislators from different parties can still come together to address issues faced by families in Oklahoma. Bipartisanship is a crucial aspect of effective governance that serves as a unifying force essential for progress. When collaboration transcends party lines, it fosters compromise and ensures that policies are well-rounded and representative of diverse perspectives. This cooperative approach not only strengthens the fabric of democracy but also instills public confidence in the legislative process. Bipartisanship is a testament to shared values, demonstrating that lawmakers can unite for the greater good despite their ideological differences. There is no greater good than protecting the well-being of children by empowering communities to support the quality of life for everyone.

A forward-thinking legislative approach to early childhood is not just about spending money; it's about investing wisely in our collective future and empowering local communities responsible for families’ quality of life. Of course, child care and early learning are essential, but so are tax policies that allow municipalities to provide safe places to play. Universal pre-kindergarten can be a game changer for some children, but employers who pay parents living wages and sick leave also matter to small children. The Legislature can, and most likely will, continue to debate vaccination requirements, but addressing the needs of a health care system that is top 10 in infant mortality should be more pressing. We can continue to hear debates about the effectiveness of schools hitting children for discipline (by the way — it isn’t), or we can see actual work done to equip those responsible for investigating and responding to the crime of child sexual abuse.

The evidence is clear: Young Oklahomans' lives matter to the state's future. Investing early yields substantial long-term benefits for individuals and society as a whole. Children with a strong foundation in their early years are likelier to excel academically, exhibit positive social behaviors and contribute positively to their communities. Conversely, individuals who face adversity during this critical period are at a higher risk for developmental delays, behavioral challenges, poor health outcomes and mental health issues.

As the state braces for the beginning of the second session of the 59th Oklahoma Legislature, I call for a bipartisan focus on things that matter. Our children only get one shot at growing a healthy brain, establishing resilient attachments and setting the stage for their future. Let’s not squander the opportunity to make Oklahoma better for them.

AJ Griffin

AJ Griffin is CEO of the Potts Family Foundation.

This article originally appeared on Oklahoman: Oklahoma Legislature needs to invest in young Oklahomans' future