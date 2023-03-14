Forza Petroleum Limited (TSE:FORZ) Shares Fly 26% But Investors Aren't Buying For Growth

Forza Petroleum Limited (TSE:FORZ) shares have continued their recent momentum with a 26% gain in the last month alone. But the gains over the last month weren't enough to make shareholders whole, as the share price is still down 5.4% in the last twelve months.

In spite of the firm bounce in price, Forza Petroleum may still be sending very bullish signals at the moment with its price-to-earnings (or "P/E") ratio of 2.1x, since almost half of all companies in Canada have P/E ratios greater than 11x and even P/E's higher than 25x are not unusual. However, the P/E might be quite low for a reason and it requires further investigation to determine if it's justified.

For example, consider that Forza Petroleum's financial performance has been poor lately as it's earnings have been in decline. It might be that many expect the disappointing earnings performance to continue or accelerate, which has repressed the P/E. However, if this doesn't eventuate then existing shareholders may be feeling optimistic about the future direction of the share price.

Does Growth Match The Low P/E?

Forza Petroleum's P/E ratio would be typical for a company that's expected to deliver very poor growth or even falling earnings, and importantly, perform much worse than the market.

Retrospectively, the last year delivered a frustrating 64% decrease to the company's bottom line. This means it has also seen a slide in earnings over the longer-term as EPS is down 41% in total over the last three years. Accordingly, shareholders would have felt downbeat about the medium-term rates of earnings growth.

Comparing that to the market, which is predicted to deliver 6.4% growth in the next 12 months, the company's downward momentum based on recent medium-term earnings results is a sobering picture.

In light of this, it's understandable that Forza Petroleum's P/E would sit below the majority of other companies. However, we think shrinking earnings are unlikely to lead to a stable P/E over the longer term, which could set up shareholders for future disappointment. Even just maintaining these prices could be difficult to achieve as recent earnings trends are already weighing down the shares.

The Final Word

Even after such a strong price move, Forza Petroleum's P/E still trails the rest of the market significantly. Using the price-to-earnings ratio alone to determine if you should sell your stock isn't sensible, however it can be a practical guide to the company's future prospects.

As we suspected, our examination of Forza Petroleum revealed its shrinking earnings over the medium-term are contributing to its low P/E, given the market is set to grow. Right now shareholders are accepting the low P/E as they concede future earnings probably won't provide any pleasant surprises. Unless the recent medium-term conditions improve, they will continue to form a barrier for the share price around these levels.

Having said that, be aware Forza Petroleum is showing 4 warning signs in our investment analysis, you should know about.

It's important to make sure you look for a great company, not just the first idea you come across. So take a peek at this free list of interesting companies with strong recent earnings growth (and a P/E ratio below 20x).

