Forza Petroleum's (TSE:FORZ) investors will be pleased with their 19% return over the last year

The simplest way to invest in stocks is to buy exchange traded funds. But if you pick the right individual stocks, you could make more than that. For example, the Forza Petroleum Limited (TSE:FORZ) share price is up 19% in the last 1 year, clearly besting the market decline of around 7.3% (not including dividends). That's a solid performance by our standards! In contrast, the longer term returns are negative, since the share price is 17% lower than it was three years ago.

With that in mind, it's worth seeing if the company's underlying fundamentals have been the driver of long term performance, or if there are some discrepancies.

While markets are a powerful pricing mechanism, share prices reflect investor sentiment, not just underlying business performance. One way to examine how market sentiment has changed over time is to look at the interaction between a company's share price and its earnings per share (EPS).

During the last year, Forza Petroleum actually saw its earnings per share drop 64%.

So we don't think that investors are paying too much attention to EPS. Since the change in EPS doesn't seem to correlate with the change in share price, it's worth taking a look at other metrics.

However the year on year revenue growth of 110% would help. Many businesses do go through a phase where they have to forgo some profits to drive business development, and sometimes its for the best.

You can see below how earnings and revenue have changed over time (discover the exact values by clicking on the image).

A Different Perspective

It's good to see that Forza Petroleum has rewarded shareholders with a total shareholder return of 19% in the last twelve months. That certainly beats the loss of about 0.5% per year over the last half decade. The long term loss makes us cautious, but the short term TSR gain certainly hints at a brighter future. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand Forza Petroleum better, we need to consider many other factors. For example, we've discovered 5 warning signs for Forza Petroleum that you should be aware of before investing here.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on CA exchanges.

