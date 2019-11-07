Fossil (FOSL) Stock Down on Q3 Loss, Y/Y Revenue Decline

Fossil Group, Inc.’s FOSL stock plunged nearly 27% in yesterday’s after-hours trading session, thanks to unimpressive third-quarter 2019 results. The top and the bottom line declined year on year. Quarterly results were hurt by lower sales in watches, jewelry and leather product categories as well as sluggishness in the Americas and European regions.



Moreover, management widened its sales decline projection range for 2019. Net sales are expected to decline in the fourth quarter as well.



We note that in the past year, the stock has tumbled 39.2% compared with the industry’s decline of 35.3%.





Q3 in Detail



Fossil reported an adjusted loss of 15 cents per share against adjusted earnings of 19 cents in the prior-year quarter. Also, the bottom line compared unfavorably with the Zacks Consensus Estimate of earnings of 40 cents. The metric was affected by unfavorable taxes and reduced operating profits. Further, the bottom line was negatively impacted by 4 cents due to adverse currency fluctuations.



Worldwide net sales of $539.5 million declined 11% from the prior-year quarter’s figure due to adverse currency impacts, store closures, business exits, low inventory liquidation and reduced sales in low-margin off-price channel. On a constant-currency (cc) basis, worldwide net sales fell 10% year over year. The top line also missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $565 million.



Further, net sales were hurt by headwinds in the wholesale channel across the Americas and Europe. This more than offset sales growth witnessed in Asia.



Global retail comps declined 2% due to softness in Americas e-commerce and declines in full-price stores, which more than offset positive comps in Americas outlet stores as well as e-commerce in Asia and Europe. Based on product categories, weak comps in leather and jewelry more than offset positive comps in watches.



Fossil’s gross margin contracted 200 basis points (bps) to 51.6%, courtesy of higher inventory valuation adjustments, foreign-currency headwinds and factory cost absorption related to lower sales volumes.



The company posted an operating loss of $9.2 million against operating income of $22.7 million in the year-ago quarter. The decline was caused by reduced sales and gross margin as well as adverse currency impacts.

Performance of Business Categories



Category wise, sales in the watches segment declined 8.6% year over year to $445 million in the quarter. Sales in the leather and jewelry businesses fell 18.8% year on year to $54 million and 33.3% to $28 million, respectively. Sales in the other businesses came in at $12 million, down 14.3% on a year-over-year basis.



Region-Wise Performance



Sales dropped 18% in the Americas to $220 million, while it declined around 16% in Europe to $174 million.



Net sales from Asia increased 9% to $143 million driven by strong watch category and e-commerce channel performance in Mainland China, India and Korea.



Other Updates



At the end of the quarter, the company had cash and cash equivalents of $147.5 million, long-term debt of $242.1 million and shareholders’ equity of $509.9 million.



The company operated 454 stores as of Sep 28, 2019, including 226 full-priced accessory, 6 full-priced multi-brand and 222 outlet stores. Out of all Fossil stores, 202 are located in the Americas, 162 are in Europe and 90 are in Asia.



2019 Guidance



For 2019, Fossil expects net sales to decline in the range of 11-13% compared with the earlier expectation of 8-12% decline. This includes negative impacts of 2.5% and 2% stemming from business exits and currency movements, respectively.



The company now expects gross margin in the range of 51-52% compared with the previous expectation of 52-53%. Operating margin is now anticipated to be 1-1.7% compared with the prior view of 2.5-3.5%. Interest expenses are projected to be nearly $30 million.



Q4 Forecasts



For fourth-quarter 2019, the company expects net sales to decline 5-10%, considering the negative impacts of approximately 1.8% from business exits and around 1.6% due to unfavorable currency movements. Gross margin is predicted to be 49-51%. Interest expenses are expected to be nearly $7 million.



Growth Plans



This Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) company is committed to transform its business to keep pace with consumers’ changing preferences. In this context, it plans to launch new products under the traditional and connected watch categories. The company also intends to increase investments in e-commerce. Management expects favorable yields from the New World Fossil 2.0 Transform to Grow initiative.



