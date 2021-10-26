Fossil-Fuel Divestment Supported by Investors With $39 Trillion

Alastair Marsh
·2 min read

(Bloomberg) -- The pool of potential buyers for fossil-fuel stocks keeps shrinking and shrinking.

Most Read from Bloomberg

About 1,500 investment institutions overseeing a combined $39.2 trillion of assets are now committed to divesting from fossil fuels, according to a report issued Tuesday by DivestInvest. That’s a huge increase from $52 billion across 181 institutions in 2014, the first year the group tallied such commitments.

So far in 2021, the $16 billion Ford Foundation, started by the son of Henry Ford and now one of the largest private family foundations in the world, said it will cease to invest in fossil fuels. Harvard University made a similar pledge for its giant $42 billion endowment and Maine became the first U.S. state to order its public pension fund to sell off fossil-fuel holdings.

New York City’s pension funds have announced plans to divest about $4 billion worth of fossil fuel-related investments and Canada’s second-largest pension manager, Caisse de Depot et Placement du Quebec, has said it will sell billions of dollars worth of oil assets, including large equity stakes in Canada’s top crude producers, as part of a new strategy that aims to dramatically cut the emissions from its investments.

“The fossil-fuel divestment movement is growing at an accelerated clip, because the world has realized where the money flows determines our success in slowing climate change,” said Richard Brooks, climate finance director at environmental nonprofit Stand.earth. “More money simply needs to get out of financially risky coal, oil and gas companies, and switched over to companies driving climate solutions, including renewables.”

Dumping fossil fuels is a quick win for funds wishing to decarbonize portfolios, yet whether it also produces a positive outcome for the climate is fiercely debated. Simply selling fossil-fuel stocks doesn’t change the demand or use of fossil fuels, and in fact can lead to carbon-intensive companies being held predominantly in portfolios of investors that are less motivated to push for lower emissions.

Still, authors of the DivestInvest report said the movement can now “offer solid proof that divestment is a sound financial strategy” and that “fossil fuels are a bad bet financially.” Early adopters of divestment strategies are reporting positive financial results and more institutions “cite the financial reality that climate change will make fossil fuels obsolete and a renewable energy future inevitable,” according to the report.That chimes with the findings of a BlackRock Inc. report commissioned by New York City that said “no investors found significant negative performance from divestment, but rather have reported neutral to positive results.”

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Evergrande resumes work on more than 10 projects

    China's debt-ridden Evergrande Group said on Sunday (October 24) it had resumed work on more than 10 projects in six cities including Shenzhen.The statement comes after it appeared to avert default with a last-minute bond coupon payment last week.Evergrande has not disclosed how many of its 1,300 real estate projects across China it has had to halt work on.On Sunday, it said in a post on its Wechat account that some of the projects it had resumed work on had entered the interior decoration stage while other buildings had recently finished construction.Evergrande added that its efforts to guarantee construction would shore up market confidence and included several photos of construction workers on different projects.Last week's move to pay $83.5 million in interest on a U.S. dollar bond has bought Evergrande another week to wrestle with a debt crisis looming over the world's second-biggest economy.

  • Evergrande EV unit shares jump after chairman signals business shift

    Shares in China Evergrande Group's electric vehicles (EV) unit <0708.HK> rose on Monday as the embattled property developer moved to prioritise the growth of its nascent EV business over its troubled core real estate operations. Evergrande , reeling under more than $300 billion in liabilities, averted a costly default last week with a last-minute bond coupon payment, buying it more time to head off a looming debt crunch with its next major payment deadline on Friday. An announcement by its chairman, Hui Ka Yan, reported by state media on Friday, that it would make its new electric vehicle venture its primary business, instead of property, within 10 years, cheered investors on Monday.

  • ECB’s Rock-Bottom Rate Pledge Is No Longer Convincing Investors

    (Bloomberg) -- Sign up for the New Economy Daily newsletter, follow us @economics and subscribe to our podcast.Most Read from BloombergCities' Answer to Sprawl? Go Wild.Hamburg Is at the Heart of Germany’s Growing Dilemma Over ChinaWhy Americans and Britons Are Rushing to Buy Idyllic Homes in ItalyOne of California’s Wealthiest Counties Could Run Out of Water Next SummerThe Top Money Maker at Deutsche Bank Reaps Billions From SingaporeEuropean Central Bank officials have some convincing to do ab

  • China's debt-ridden Evergrande resumes work on more than 10 property projects

    BEIJING (Reuters) -China Evergrande Group said on Sunday it had resumed work on more than 10 projects in six cities including Shenzhen - a statement that comes after it appeared to avert default with a last-minute bond coupon payment last week. Evergrande, deep in crisis with more than $300 billion in liabilities, has not disclosed how many of its 1,300 real estate projects across China it has had to halt work on. On Sunday, it said in a post on its Wechat account that some of the projects it had resumed work on had entered the interior decoration stage while other buildings had recently finished construction.

  • How intensive modding ushered in China’s computer revolution

    In my previous essay on TechCrunch, I examined the profound challenges that confronted the computer engineers trying to fit tens of thousands of Chinese characters in a memory system designed to handle a much smaller alphanumeric symbolic system. Now, I turn to the question of Chinese character output — monitors, printers and related peripherals — where still more challenges confronted engineers seeking to render Western-manufactured personal computers and computer peripherals compatible with Chinese character text. While we call them “peripherals,” suggesting a sort of supporting role, they are in fact at the very center of computing in Chinese, from the extreme limitations that Chinese computing faced in the 1970s and 80s to the immense strides and successes it has experienced from the 1990s onward.

  • HSBC Upgrades China Stocks to Overweight in Rebuff to Bears

    (Bloomberg) -- HSBC Holdings Plc analysts upgraded their call on Chinese stocks to overweight, saying investors had become too bearish on a market that now offers value in real estate, industrials, healthcare and some banks.Most Read from BloombergCities' Answer to Sprawl? Go Wild.Hamburg Is at the Heart of Germany’s Growing Dilemma Over ChinaWhy Americans and Britons Are Rushing to Buy Idyllic Homes in ItalyOne of California’s Wealthiest Counties Could Run Out of Water Next SummerThe Top Money

  • Panasonic unveils prototype battery to help Tesla lower production costs

    TOKYO (Reuters) -Panasonic on Monday unveiled a new large prototype battery designed to help Tesla Inc lower electric vehicle (EV) production costs, in a move the Japanese company's battery chief said would deepen business ties with its key U.S. customer. During a media roundtable where Kazuo Tadanobu showed the battery that is around five times the size of those currently used by Tesla, he also said Panasonic had no plans to make cheaper Lithium Iron Phosphate (LFP) batteries for more affordable EVs. Tesla's decision to diversify battery suppliers to companies such of South Korea's LG Energy Solution, and China's Contemporary Amperex Technology Co (CATL), and Panasonic's sale of Tesla shares had raised questions over the future of their decade-long partnership.

  • Microsoft Warns Against Russian Hackers

    Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ: MSFT) admitted that the SolarWinds Corp (NYSE: SWI) hackers by the Russian nation-state actor Nobelium have engaged in jeopardizing global networks by targeting the tech supply chain, including resellers and providers of cloud technology. Microsoft informed over 140 technology service providers and resellers that Nobelium has targeted. Microsoft believes that the hackers have compromised 14 of them. The attackers weren’t attempting to exploit any flaws or vulnerabilities

  • WTI Crude Climbs to $85 a Barrel for the First Time Since 2014

    (Bloomberg) -- West Texas Intermediate crude rose above $85 a barrel for the first time since 2014, another landmark in a global energy crunch that has seen prices soar.Most Read from BloombergCities' Answer to Sprawl? Go Wild.Hamburg Is at the Heart of Germany’s Growing Dilemma Over ChinaWhy Americans and Britons Are Rushing to Buy Idyllic Homes in ItalyOne of California’s Wealthiest Counties Could Run Out of Water Next SummerThe Top Money Maker at Deutsche Bank Reaps Billions From SingaporeOil

  • Why Tesla Stock Is Moving Closer To The $1,000 Level

    The stock is trying to settle above the $980 level.

  • Dow Jones Futures Rally: Tesla Hits $1 Trillion; Donald Trump SPAC Dives; Facebook Jumps On Earnings Beat

    Dow Jones futures were little changed Monday as the stock market saw Tesla stock surge above $1 trillion in value. Facebook earnings beat.

  • India and the UK plan a 140-country solar grid. Will it work?

    India’s most ambitious renewables venture so far, a global solar grid linking 140 countries, will be announced at the forthcoming Conference of Parties (COP26) climate meet in Glasgow. The project, titled Green Grids Initiative-One Sun One World One Grid (GGI-OSOWOG or OSOWOG), aims to harness solar energy wherever the sun is shining as the earth completes its 24-hour rotation around its axis, and transporting the electricity generated to areas that need it. The grid is to be developed in three phases.

  • Bloom Energy Stock Surges on $4.5 Billion Fuel-Cell Supply Deal

    FEATURE Shares of Bloom Energy climbed sharply after the renewable electric power provider announced a $4.5 billion supply agreement with SK Group. The subsidiary of the South Korean Group, SK Ecoplant, agreed to purchase at least 500 megawatts of power from Bloom Energy (ticker: BE) through 2024.

  • Virginia utility building first US factory for offshore wind turbine blades

    Dominion Energy and Siemens Gamesa announced plans Monday to construct a first-of-its-kind factory in Portsmouth, Virginia, to manufacture blades for offshore wind turbines.

  • 3 Renewable Energy Stocks Worth Buying and Holding Until At Least 2050

    Renewable energy continues to grow around the world and these three companies are built to be industry leaders long-term.

  • Why Renewable Energy Stock Gevo Surged Monday Morning

    Yet another deal has now pushed Gevo's potential pipeline to above 1 billion gallons of fuel per year.

  • RV Solar Awning Can Help Power Appliances While Keeping You Cool

    Xponent Power calls its $10,000 Xpanse awning a world first.

  • Duke Energy CEO: Democrat's bill shows 'clear investment' in technology to make 'net zero more achievable'

    In a new interview with Yahoo Finance's Akiko Fujita, Duke Energy CEO Lynn Good discussed how provisions of the Biden economic agenda play an integral role in making net zero achievable.

  • Duke Energy CEO on rise in commodity prices: 'We're working hard to mitigate price increases to the extent we can'

    Duke Energy CEO Lynn Good joins Yahoo Finance to discuss the latest in raw material shortage and the challenges for corperations to move to 100% renewable energy.

  • Lion Electric Pockets Conditional Purchase Order For 1,000 Electric School Buses

    Lion Electric Co (NYSE: LEV) has received a conditional purchase order for 1,000 all-electric LionC school buses from Student Transportation of Canada, a subsidiary of Student Transportation of America, whose controlling shareholder is Caisse de dépôt et placement du Québec (CDPQ). The financial terms of the order were not disclosed. The purchase order is conditional upon the satisfactory grant of non-repayable contributions to STC under Infrastructure Canada's Zero-Emission Transit Fund. If con