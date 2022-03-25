Fossil fuel independence would curb Putin and create a healthier world

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Charles Lutz
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Vladimir Putin
    Vladimir Putin
    President of Russia

Dictator Vladimir Putin ordered a brutal attack on Ukraine without justification. The world watches with admiration as outnumbered and outgunned Ukrainian soldiers fight Russian invaders. We are inspired by the courage of ordinary women and men defending Ukrainian democracy. We weep for the Ukrainian people who have been killed, had their homes destroyed, and have fled their communities.

The United States, NATO, and others have united to oppose Putin’s brutality, vowing that Russia will pay a heavy price for his aggression. War with a nuclear-armed Russia would be very risky, so the West has imposed economic sanctions. Severe economic sanctions are appropriate and will disrupt the Russian economy. However, my heart goes out to ordinary Russians, who will suffer.

Sanctions are an immediate response. Putin and other oil state dictators influence the world because fossil fuels are limited, giving countries such as Russia, Venezuela, Iran, and Saudi Arabia power that far exceeds their other economic, political, and technological strengths. Our long-term response must target Putin’s major source of power: oil and natural gas. The world needs to declare its independence from fossil fuels. We can rapidly deploy proven technologies to capture energy through solar power, wind, and geothermal methods. We must create methods for storing energy through hydrogen and other means. We can better design and insulate our homes and businesses to save energy. Fossil fuel independence will be a win-win for us and the whole world. Less burning of coal, oil, and gas will mean less air pollution and better health, because air pollution kills more than 300,000 Americans every year. Less fossil fuel and more renewable energy will lessen the threat of climate change, which degrades our lives and costs money. Kentucky is already suffering, with record floods in Eastern Kentucky. Climate change also may have contributed to the damaging tornadoes in Western Kentucky. In addition to the human misery, the economic costs of climate change are high and will continue to grow. Unlike economic sanctions, fossil fuel independence will not hurt ordinary citizens in the US, the rest of the world, and even Russia.

We in the non-partisan Citizens Climate Lobby believe that we can reduce fossil fuel use through a carbon pricing and cashback plan. This has been endorsed by 52 Kentucky economists and 130 Kentucky faith leaders. A steadily increasing carbon price will foster innovation and speed the transition to cleaner energy throughout the entire economy, from families to the biggest industries. The carbon price revenue can be allocated to citizens as a regular dividend or “carbon cashback,” protecting ordinary Americans from higher costs and fighting inflation. Importantly, a border carbon adjustment will impose international pressure on all fossil fuel use. As an added bonus, it would break the grip of oil states like Russia. Please join us at citizensclimatelobby.org.

Dr. Lutz is a clinical pathologist and research scientist at the University of Kentucky.

Recommended Stories

  • Kansas Trooper Dodges Semi-Truck While Rescuing Stranded Motorist and Child

    A Kansas Highway Patrol (KHP) trooper narrowly avoided being struck by a semi-truck while assisting a stranded motorist in Topeka on Thursday, February 17.Master Trooper Karl Koenig had responded to a collision involving a stranded vehicle on the Kansas Turnpike, according to the KHP, and found the driver and a small child trapped in the car.“After parking his vehicle in a manner to protect against further accidents, he began his mission of bringing the stranded individuals to safety,” wrote the KHP. “Unfortunately, a semi-truck was approaching too quickly.”Koenig dived off the road and dodged the truck, then resumed rescuing the trapped individuals.Governor Laura Kelly and KHP Superintendent Colonel Herman T. Jones later presented Koenig with the “Super Hero award,” honoring his “selflessness and dedication to preserving lives.” Credit: Kansas Highway Patrol via Storyful

  • Tiffany Suspends Purchases of Russian Diamonds, Joining Brilliant Earth and Signet Jewelers

    Tiffany & Co. will no longer purchase new Russian-mined diamonds, the company said, joining Signet Jewelers and Brilliant Earth in cutting ties with Russian-related businesses in the wake of Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine. “Tiffany has paused the sourcing of all rough diamonds from Russia, as well as serialized diamonds of Russian origin regardless of where they are cut and polished,” a Tiffany spokesperson said in a statement. The company, owned by LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton (ticker: LVMHF ), also has instructed suppliers to stop buying Russian rough stones on Tiffany’s behalf and to separate Russian and non-Russian melee, or small diamonds weighing less than one-fifth of a carat, the spokesperson added.

  • LETTER: Free world should put a bounty on Putin’s head

    Putin is a stone, cold, bloody killer. The free world should put him in the ground.

  • Fire in Saudi city ahead of F1 race; Houthis claim attacks

    A raging fire erupted Friday at an oil depot in Jiddah ahead of an F1 race in the Saudi city, according to videos, with Yemen's Houthis rebels acknowledging they had launched a series of attacks on the kingdom. While Saudi Arabia and its state-run oil behemoth Saudi Aramco did not immediately acknowledge the blaze, it appeared to be centered on the same fuel depot that the Houthis had attacked in recent days.

  • Putin Says He’s a Victim of Cancel Culture Like J.K. Rowling

    "They canceled Joanne Rowling recently... just because she didn't satisfy the demands of gender rights. They are now trying to cancel our country." Putin Says He’s a Victim of Cancel Culture Like J.K. Rowling Wren Graves

  • Army Pacific boss: Ukraine resistance highlights need to prepare

    Secretary of the Army Christine Wormuth suggested that American allies in the Indo-Pacific would be following the events in Ukraine closely to see what lessons can be applied in their own planning.

  • China Gets a Warning With U.S.-U.K. Tariff Deal, Raimondo Says

    (Bloomberg) -- A key clause in the U.S.-U.K. agreement to ease tariffs on British steel and aluminum sends a warning to China about its policy of subsidizing producers, President Joe Biden’s commerce chief said.Most Read from BloombergPutin Adviser Chubais Quits Over Ukraine War, Leaves RussiaWhere Mornings Would Get Darker Under Permanent Daylight Savings TimeChina Jet’s Nosedive From 29,000 Feet Baffles Crash SpecialistsChina Plane Crash Update: Voice Recorder Sent for AnalysisChina Jet’s Dive

  • Russian stocks drop 4% on 2nd day of reopened trading in Moscow, as restrictions fail to hold back selling

    Russia's strict rules on stock trading couldn't prevent major falls in the country's biggest companies, such as Gazprom and Lukoil.

  • Listen To Sting’s ‘Russians (Guitar/Cello Version)’, Released For The Help Ukraine Center Charity

    The Help Ukraine Centre sends Humanitarian and Medical Aid To Ukraine on an on-going basis.

  • The State, This Week: One SC zip code leads the state in diabetic amputations + Spring breakers roar into Myrtle Beach

    Happy Friday! It’s Lyn Riddle, filling in for Chase Karacostas. He’ll be back next week.

  • How Biden Is Rallying NATO - A Military Expert Weighs In

    John Heilemann talks with international affairs and national security guru Tom Nichols, contributing writer at The Atlantic, longtime senior faculty member at the U.S. Naval War College, and author of eight books on foreign policy and politics, including, most recently, Our Own Worst Enemy: The Assault from Within on Modern Democracy. Heilemann and Nichols assess the state of the Russian invasion of Ukraine, Vladimir Putin’s calculations in the face of the Russian military's inability to win a s

  • Why Bryson DeChambeau and Thomas Pieters got different rulings from same spot

    Bryson DeChambeau and Thomas Pieters, in separate matches, found a similar spot at Austin CC, but got different rulings.

  • Zelenskyy criticizes NATO in address to its leaders, saying it has failed to show it can 'save people'

    Zelenskyy told NATO that Russia "wants to go further" than Ukraine and move "against eastern members of NATO. The Baltic states. Poland for sure."

  • Biden in Poland to see US troops

    Biden planned to meet with members of the U.S. Army’s 82nd Airborne Division, who are serving alongside Polish troops.

  • Madeleine Albright in her final op-ed described Putin as 'small and pale' and 'almost reptilian'

    Shortly before she died, Madeleine Albright recalled meeting with Vladimir Putin and her concern that he would try to retake lands lost by the USSR.

  • Muslim Americans sue DHS over "unconstitutional" religious questioning

    The American Civil Liberties Union is suing the Department of Homeland Security on behalf of three Muslim Americans who say border officials violated their First Amendment rights by asking them about their religion.Driving the news: The ACLU said in a press release that when the plaintiffs returned to the U.S. after traveling abroad, border officers "asked them inappropriate religious questions, including whether they are Muslim, whether they attend a mosque, which mosque they attend, whether th

  • N.Korea says tested new ICBM, prepared for long confrontation with U.S.

    SEOUL (Reuters) -North Korea said it tested a new, powerful type of intercontinental ballistic missile on Thursday, marking an end to a self-imposed moratorium on long-range testing in place since 2017 and drawing international condemnation. State media said leader Kim Jong Un directly guided the test of the Hwasong-17, a "new type" of intercontinental ballistic missile that is North Korea's biggest ever. Kim said North Korea was preparing for long confrontation with U.S. imperialism and its strategic force was ready to check and contain any military attempt by the United States, North Korean media said.

  • Why Russia hopes accepting Bitcoin will save the economy, prop up the ruble, and leave Western sanctions in the dust

    Diversifying into Bitcoin and other currencies could help Russia lessen its dependence on dollars and euros issued by unfriendly states like the U.S. and the EU—and in the process skirt sanctions placed on it.

  • USMNT plays to scoreless draw with Mexico in World Cup qualifier in Mexico City

    The U.S. men's national team tied Mexico on Thursday in a World Cup qualifier in Mexico City.

  • Germany will fast track its decision making on arms exports to Ukraine - Die Welt

    Germany will fast track its internal decision making on arms exports to Ukraine, German newspaper Die Welt reported on Wednesday, citing Economy Minister Robert Habeck. Consignments of arms exports must be approved by several ministries, coordinated by the Federal Chancellery. Applications for Ukraine would be processed with the "highest priority", with the economy ministry agreeing to applications immediately, Die Welt reported, citing government sources.