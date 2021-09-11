Is Fossil Group (NASDAQ:FOSL) A Risky Investment?

The external fund manager backed by Berkshire Hathaway's Charlie Munger, Li Lu, makes no bones about it when he says 'The biggest investment risk is not the volatility of prices, but whether you will suffer a permanent loss of capital.' So it seems the smart money knows that debt - which is usually involved in bankruptcies - is a very important factor, when you assess how risky a company is. We note that Fossil Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOSL) does have debt on its balance sheet. But the real question is whether this debt is making the company risky.

What Risk Does Debt Bring?

Debt is a tool to help businesses grow, but if a business is incapable of paying off its lenders, then it exists at their mercy. In the worst case scenario, a company can go bankrupt if it cannot pay its creditors. However, a more common (but still painful) scenario is that it has to raise new equity capital at a low price, thus permanently diluting shareholders. Of course, debt can be an important tool in businesses, particularly capital heavy businesses. When we think about a company's use of debt, we first look at cash and debt together.

What Is Fossil Group's Net Debt?

The image below, which you can click on for greater detail, shows that Fossil Group had debt of US$177.0m at the end of July 2021, a reduction from US$267.0m over a year. However, its balance sheet shows it holds US$252.3m in cash, so it actually has US$75.3m net cash.

How Healthy Is Fossil Group's Balance Sheet?

According to the last reported balance sheet, Fossil Group had liabilities of US$521.8m due within 12 months, and liabilities of US$406.3m due beyond 12 months. On the other hand, it had cash of US$252.3m and US$187.6m worth of receivables due within a year. So it has liabilities totalling US$488.2m more than its cash and near-term receivables, combined.

This deficit is considerable relative to its market capitalization of US$642.9m, so it does suggest shareholders should keep an eye on Fossil Group's use of debt. This suggests shareholders would be heavily diluted if the company needed to shore up its balance sheet in a hurry. While it does have liabilities worth noting, Fossil Group also has more cash than debt, so we're pretty confident it can manage its debt safely.

We also note that Fossil Group improved its EBIT from a last year's loss to a positive US$80m. When analysing debt levels, the balance sheet is the obvious place to start. But it is Fossil Group's earnings that will influence how the balance sheet holds up in the future. So if you're keen to discover more about its earnings, it might be worth checking out this graph of its long term earnings trend.

Finally, a company can only pay off debt with cold hard cash, not accounting profits. Fossil Group may have net cash on the balance sheet, but it is still interesting to look at how well the business converts its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) to free cash flow, because that will influence both its need for, and its capacity to manage debt. Over the last year, Fossil Group recorded free cash flow worth a fulsome 99% of its EBIT, which is stronger than we'd usually expect. That puts it in a very strong position to pay down debt.

Summing up

While Fossil Group does have more liabilities than liquid assets, it also has net cash of US$75.3m. And it impressed us with free cash flow of US$79m, being 99% of its EBIT. So we don't have any problem with Fossil Group's use of debt. There's no doubt that we learn most about debt from the balance sheet. But ultimately, every company can contain risks that exist outside of the balance sheet. Be aware that Fossil Group is showing 3 warning signs in our investment analysis , and 1 of those can't be ignored...

