Fossil of prehistoric sea scorpion found in South China Sea — and it's as big as a dog

A team of researchers found a fossil of a sea scorpion that was about 3 feet. That's about the size of a dog – and not a chihuahua either.

Mixopterids, the most remarkable of the eurypterid (sea scorpion) species, are known for their large limbs to capture prey. Their limbs are often referred to as the "catching basket," according to a Science Bulletin article.

It might also be the top marine predator of the Silurian era, which is a geological period that began 443.8 million years ago and ended 419.2 million years ago.

Researchers uncovered a fossil of the oldest mixopterid advancing what is known about the species.

Researcher Bo Wang told News 18 this sea scorpion was male with a thorny mustache at the front of his body to attract females.

Specimens and reconstruction drawing of Terropterus xiushanensis, prehistoric sea scorpion found in the South China Sea.

The findings improve the understanding of the differences between the various forms of mixopterids and where they were found across the globe said doctoral researcher Han Wang from the Nanjing Institute of Geology and Paleontology of the Chinese Academy of Sciences.

Before this discovery, there were only four types of mixopterids found, and they all were during the Silurian Period and found on the paleocontinent Laurussia.

The researchers have found mixopterids called Terropterus xiushanensis from the Lower Silurian, and but this is the first mixopterids found in Gondwana, an ancient supercontinent that extended from present-day Australia to North and South America.

These predators feature a particularly enlarged head, unique spin formation and special limb features which is different from other mixopterids.

This shows that their limbs are not similar to their ancestral type, but has changed independently over time said Han Wang.

