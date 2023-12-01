For foster children on the MS Coast, the need for Christmas angels is great

They fight all year to give foster children hope. And each Christmas, the Court Appointed Special Advocates of Harrison & Stone Counties give abused or neglected kids one more thing: presents.

The group sends volunteers to advocate for foster children in court and support them through separation from abusive or dangerous parents. At Christmas, they make sure each child they work with gets some gifts they need and some that they want -- and they are asking for help from the Mississippi Coast.

“It ensures the things the children really need are being met,” executive director Rachel Bishop said. “And that they also have some special things at Christmas.”

There are two ways to help, Bishop said. Individuals or businesses can sponsor a child, or people can send donations to the organization and employees will use the money for children who still need presents.

The organization, known as CASA, gets the children’s clothing sizes and asks them for three needs and three wishes. They let foster families decide how the children will get the gifts, and sponsors can either give presents to the foster parents or directly to the kids.

CASA also accepts donations. Bishop uses that money to shop for children who still have items on their wish lists.

Bishop said the best way to sponsor a child is to call CASA at 228-865-7078. Checks can be mailed to 47 Maples Drive #B Gulfport, Mississippi 39507. CASA asks that all donations be turned in by Dec. 11.

“It’s such a difficult time for those that are not with their parents,” Bishop said. The gifts are “just a little something to help bring holiday cheer.”