Foster Farms bought by Connecticut private equity firm, employs over 1,000 in Union Parish

Special to The News-Star
·3 min read

Atlas Holdings has announced that it has acquired Foster Farms, a family-owned provider of fresh, frozen, and prepared poultry products headquartered in Livingston, California from entities associated with the Foster Family. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Founded in 1939 near Modesto, California, by Max and Verda Foster, Foster Farms is headquartered in Livingston, California, and is one of the leading poultry producers in the United States. The company operates facilities in California, Oregon, Washington, Colorado, Arkansas, Alabama and Louisiana, and employs more than 12,000 people.

2020: Louisiana poultry producers face economic challenges due to coronavirus

In 2009, Foster Farms bought and reopened the former Pilgrim’s Pride poultry facility in Union Parish. With financial assistance from the state, the company invested $100 million to complete facility improvements and rebuild inventory, while announcing plans to refill more than 1,000 jobs in the area, making the site a major economic driver for North Louisiana and a leading agribusiness project in the state.

In 2017, Louisiana Economic Development announced a $30 million capital investment for an expansion and upgrade of the company’s poultry processing facilities in Farmerville. The investment sought to extensively modernize and upgrade the facility’s cut-up and deboning departments, to retain 1,092 existing jobs and create 50 new direct jobs, with a total annual payroll of $34.8 million in Union Parish.

Foster Farms works with over 100 local poultry farms to supply chickens for its Farmerville plant.

Foster Farms, which operates a poultry processing facility in Farmerville, has been acquired by Atlas Holdings.
Foster Farms, which operates a poultry processing facility in Farmerville, has been acquired by Atlas Holdings.

Headquartered in Greenwich, Connecticut and founded in 2002, Atlas and its affiliates own and operate 25 companies, which employ approximately 50,000 people across more than 300 facilities worldwide. Atlas owns businesses such as aluminum processing, automotive, building materials, capital equipment, construction services, food manufacturing and distribution, packaging, paper, power generation, printing, pulp, supply chain management and wood products. Atlas’ companies together generate approximately $14.5 billion in revenues annually.

More: Fatal stabbing at Foster Farms; suspect identified, at large

Atlas also announced that longtime poultry industry leader Donnie Smith, former Chief Executive Officer of Tyson Foods, has been named Foster Farms' new Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of the Board. Smith spent 36 years with Tyson in roles spanning all business functions. He was named CEO in 2009, a role he held until his retirement in 2016.

"I love the poultry industry and am proud that Atlas has asked me to become the CEO of Foster Farms," Smith said, in a news release issued Tuesday. "I've long been an admirer of the Foster Family and the business they've built over the past eight decades. In this new era, we will maintain and further that legacy, rooted in animal welfare, superior product quality, customer service and community engagement."

"We are thrilled to welcome Foster Farms to the Atlas Family of great global businesses," said Atlas Partners Sam Astor, Ed Fletcher and Mike Sher, in the release. "We have a long history of partnering with proud family-owned companies to honor their past while driving additional operational, environmental, and financial success for the next generation. Working closely with Donnie Smith, the Leadership Team, and our dedicated team members, that is precisely what we intend to do at Foster Farms."

This article originally appeared on Monroe News-Star: Foster Farms bought by Atlas Holdings, employs over 1,000 in Union Parish

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • 'The View' surprises superfans Lori and Ellen for season 25 celebration

    Co-host Joy Behar surprised superfans Lori and Ellen from North Carolina with a trip to the Bahamas, and Lori shares why she's looked to Joy for inspiration over the last 25 years.

  • Atlas Holdings Scoops Foster Farms For Undisclosed Terms

    Atlas Holdings acquired Foster Farms from entities associated with the Foster Family for an undisclosed sum. Foster Farms is a family-owned provider of fresh, frozen, and prepared poultry products. Foster Farms generated annual revenues of $3 billion and will continue to operate under the Foster Farms name. Foster Farms employed 10,000 skilled team members and operated significant processing facilities in California, Washington, Louisiana, Oregon, and Alabama. Veteran poultry industry leader Don

  • Column: California election takeaways: Big money dominated as voters didn't show up

    Rick Caruso's rise and Chesa Boudin's downfall in California's primary election Tuesday owe much to the power of campaign cash.

  • Adam Sandler explains the 'pathetic' reason he has a black eye on 'The Tonight Show'

    Adam Sandler swung by The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Monday, to promote his new film, Hustle. But before that, he had to explain how an iPhone on his lap and a tightly tucked-in bed sheet left him bloody. “I had an accident, everybody,” Sandler said. “Everything's all right, but I wish it was a good story it's pathetic.” He explained how he got into bed and the sheets were tucked-in too tightly. When he tried to kick them loose with his feet, he forgot his iPhone was on his lap. The phone went flying in the air and ended up splitting the skin just beneath his eye. Sandler is no stranger to taking a beating in his movies, so he just acted like everything was fine and went to sleep. “I was bleeding terribly,” Sandler explained. “I mean, I thought it was pitch black in the room, and I feel wetness and I tricked myself. I go, ‘This is probably just thick tears’... I didn't want to get up, you know, because I was tired. And I was like, ‘Ah, we'll fix that later.’ When he woke up in the morning, there was so much blood everywhere that he knew he needed assistance. “I said, ‘I've got to get this fixed,’” Sandler recalled. “So I went to the Apple store.”

  • Bob Myers disregards 'grumblings' about Warriors' spending advantage

    Bob Myers doesn't want to hear any "grumblings" about the Warriors' spending on their homegrown talent.

  • Timeline: Foster Farms history includes growth, innovation and a pardoned turkey

    Max and Verda Foster launched their company on a small ranch west of Waterford.

  • Adam Sandler and Queen Latifah on working together in 'Hustle'

    Adam Sandler and Queen Latifah talk to Yahoo Entertainment about what it was like working together for the first time in their latest film, Hustle.

  • Want $10,000 in Passive Income? Buy 3,164 Shares of This Dividend Stock

    Passive income can grant individuals financial flexibility to choose what they want to do with their time.

  • Billionaire Paul Tudor Jones Loads Up on These 3 High-Yield Dividend Stocks

    For the retail investor, the only certainty of our current market environment is uncertainty. The reasons are multiplying: high inflation is rising higher, wages are not keeping up, Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has initiated Europe’s largest war since 1945, and energy and food commodities – key ingredients in the inflation mix – are sure to rise in price as a result of that fighting. In a time like this, it’s good to find a guide, a market expert whose trading can stand as an example. Paul Tudor

  • Costco wants to limit gas station fill ups to members, but is it allowed in New Jersey?

    Costco recently posted signs warning motorists that membership will be required to buy gas, but it's unclear if state law allows it.

  • Rivian Writes Letter to Shareholders — Here’s What It Says

    Electric vehicle (EV) company Rivian -- which had a blockbuster IPO in November but has since been struggling with supply chain issues and chip shortages -- recently had its first annual shareholder...

  • Warren Buffett Has Gained Over $171 Billion On These 4 Stocks

    Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B) CEO Warren Buffett has a knack for making money. Since taking the reins of Berkshire Hathaway in 1965, he's led the company's Class A shares (BRK.A) to an annualized return of 20.1%. Although there are a number of factors that play an important role in the Oracle of Omaha's success, a strong case can be made that his willingness to hold onto his winners for extended periods is the foundation that Buffett's massive outperformance has been built upon.

  • Another US consumer service is leaving China

    The episode comes amid the country's stringent data protection rules and increasingly strained relations between China and the western world.

  • These Dividend Stocks Can Double Your Money in Under 5 Years

    These exceptional stocks represent the convergence of rising revenues, growing dividends, and unique operating niches.

  • The market rally won't last and this summer will be rough as the S&P 500 could go as low as 3,200, says Fairlead's Katie Stockton

    "I think we're in store for a pretty rough summer. We do still have those negative momentum gauges intermediate and long-term."

  • Think It Is Too Late to Buy Oil Stocks? These 3 Stocks Still Look Great

    Oil prices have had a good run, and so have oil stocks, but this trio of energy companies still have a lot of dividends to give.

  • Jim Cramer is Recommending These 10 Stocks in June

    In this article, we discuss the 10 stocks that Jim Cramer is recommending in June. If you want to read about some more stocks that Jim Cramer is recommending in June, check out Jim Cramer is Recommending These 5 Stocks in June. Jim Cramer, the journalist investor and hugely successful former hedge fund manager, has […]

  • Goldman Sachs: Buy These 2 Stocks Before They Surge Over 40%

    Uncertainty has been the name of the game in 2022. A combination of negative macro developments – a slowing global economy, the geopolitical ramifications following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and - possibly most of all - the prospect of the Fed seriously tightening its monetary policy to combat inflation – have all been weighing heavily on investors’ minds. That doesn’t necessarily mean there aren’t good opportunities to take advantage of right now. The analysts at banking giant Goldman Sachs

  • Half of All Savers Don't Understand These 2 Retirement Account Investments: Explained

    A recent survey from Employee Benefit Research Institute (EBRI) reveals a critical knowledge gap among retirement savers. The data shows that many retirement plan accountholders don't understand two primary investment types: environmental, social, and governance (ESG) funds and target-date funds (TDFs). ESG funds can be polarizing -- investors tend to love them or hate them.

  • Philippine banana growers plead for Japanese consumers to bear price hikes

    The Philippines on Wednesday appealed directly to consumers in its top export market Japan to pay higher prices for imported bananas to help shoulder a surge in production costs. Prices for fuel and agricultural supplies are driving many farmers to the brink of bankruptcy, according to a report by the Philippines' embassy in Tokyo that pleaded for Japanese consumers to share the burden for "sustainable bananas". Producers have been negotiating with Japanese retailers and trading companies on prices, but were told to take their concerns to the public.