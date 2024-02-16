Foster Mom On The Run After She Told Husband Their Son Is 'No Longer Alive': Police

A 5-year-old Ohio boy was reported missing on Wednesday after his guardian told Columbus police that his wife claimed their “son was no longer alive.”

An Amber Alert was issued for 5-year-old Darnell Taylor on Wednesday, after a man police identified as Darnell’s foster father called 911 and told dispatchers his wife had killed the child, according to an affidavit obtained by local NBC affiliate WCMH.

The man said that his wife, 48-year-old Pammy Maye, “woke him up and made statements that made him believe that their foster child, Darnell had been hurt,” Columbus police wrote in a bulletin on Facebook.

Darnell Taylor and Pammy Maye via Columbus Police Department

Darnell Taylor and Pammy Maye via Columbus Police Department

The foster dad searched their home before making the 911 call and on the call, “stated his wife said their son was no longer alive,” per the affidavit.

The affidavit said that Maye held her hand over the foster dad’s mouth while he called 911 dispatchers and stated “she had a plan.” Maye then fled the home during the 911 call, the document said.

Police said on Facebook that the foster dad reported that Maye had “abruptly” left their home in a 2015 Jeep Cherokee. Police were able locate the unoccupied vehicle in Brooklyn, Ohio almost three hours after the call the was made.

Maye, who had not been taken into custody as of Thursday evening, has been charged with kidnapping and child endangerment, according to court records reviewed by HuffPost.

Speaking at a press conference on Thursday, Columbus Police Chief Elaine Bryant pleaded to Maye to come forward on the whereabouts of the child.

“Pammy, if you’re watching this, could you please reach out and contact us? We need to know that Darnell is safe. We are asking you, Pammy, and we need to know you’re safe,” Bryant said.

According to Bryant, Maye’s husband is cooperating with the police’s investigation.

Related...