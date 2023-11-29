Foster mom starved and beat children for years as punishment in South Dakota, feds say

A South Dakota woman is headed to prison after officials say she “cruelly” punished multiple children for years.

Tina Sully, 53, was convicted of six counts of assault with a dangerous weapon and two counts of felony child abuse.

The charges stem from her physically abusing and starving two children between 2003 and 2021, according to a news release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office, District of South Dakota.

Sully was a foster and adoptive mother to several children, prosecutors said. Investigators accused her of abusing two of the children by beating them with belts or hangers and withholding food from them for days as punishment.

In a statement to McClatchy News, Sully’s attorney Tracye L. Sherrill said, “During both trials my client maintained her innocence and continues to do so to this day.”

In September, Sully was found guilty of the six counts following a four-day jury trial in federal district court.

She was sentenced to 10 years in prison followed by three years of supervised release. She also must pay a special assessment to the Federal Crime Victims Fund in the amount of $800.

