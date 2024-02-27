Foster mother accused of murdering Ohio boy at center of Amber Alert formally charged

A woman involved in a statewide Amber Alert earlier this month has been formally charged.

Pammy Maye, 48, was indicted Tuesday on aggravated murder, abuse of a corpse, and tampering with evidence, according to Franklin County Common Pleas Court records. The charges are in connection to the death of her foster son, 5-year-old Darnell Taylor.

Taylor was the center of a statewide Amber Alert earlier this month.

Court documents showed that Maye allegedly suffocated Taylor on Feb. 13. His body was found in a sewage drain in Columbus days later, in the early morning hours of Feb. 16.

Police were searching for a Jeep Cherokee which Maye drove away and later found the vehicle in the Cleveland suburb of Brooklyn.

Brooklyn police officers were called to a business after receiving a report of a woman walking suspiciously around the building. Officers identified the woman as May and took her into custody.

Maye is currently booked in the Franklin County Jail. She’s expected to be back in court on March 1.



