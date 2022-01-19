Foster mother sentenced to prison in abuse of 2 girls

Jan. 19—A 43-year-old foster mother from Carthage pleaded guilty Tuesday to the abuse of two girls placed in her care and was sentenced to seven years in prison.

Jennifer L. Chambers pleaded guilty in Jasper County Circuit Court to two Class D felony counts of child abuse in a plea deal dismissing two additional Class B felony counts of abuse that she was facing in the case involving biological sisters who were 3 and 8 years old at the time of the defendant's arrest more than a year ago.

Circuit Judge Gayle Crane accepted the plea bargain and assessed Chambers concurrent terms of seven years each on the two convictions. She had been facing up to 15 years on each of the Class B felony counts.

The abuse of the girls came to light Nov. 23, 2020, when Chambers took the younger one to Freeman Hospital West in Joplin at the insistence of a witness who found the girl pale and curled up in a fetal position in her bedroom with a distended abdomen and "in obvious pain," according to a probable-cause affidavit.

Freeman staff discovered numerous injuries on the 3-year-old child, including bruises to her knees, elbows, ankles and forehead; a sore on the inside of her lower lip; a scabbed-over wound above an eyebrow; a purplish knot on her skull; and fingernail marks down the side of her face. The affidavit states that she also had a rash running from her cheeks down her arms and torso to her legs.

She was flown by medical helicopter to Children's Mercy Hospital in Kansas City, where doctors discovered lacerations to her liver and spleen, and a possible brain bleed.

Hospital staff concerns led to a well-being check on the girl's older sister by child abuse investigators with the Missouri Department of Social Services. She was found with one eye socket heavily bruised and the eye swollen shut and bruising to the side of her face that appeared to a police officer who wrote the affidavit to have been inflicted by the palm of a hand.

The older girl also was taken to Freeman and transferred on to the Kansas City hospital for treatment of two broken fingers and other fractures on one of her hands and bruising to her neck and head.

Chambers purportedly was unable to offer any explanation for the girls' injuries at the time other than that they fell frequently, according to the affidavit.

The court document states that Chambers had "a history of domestic assault investigations" with Carthage police. But the affidavit offered no explanation as to why she was permitted to serve as a foster parent with such a history.

Police said at the time of her arrest that the two girls had been in her care since the spring of 2019 and that she may have legally adopted them in the meantime. Efforts Tuesday to reach the assistant prosecutor involved in the case for clarification of the girls' custody status at the time of Chambers' arrest were unsuccessful.

Jeff Lehr is a reporter for The Joplin Globe.