Foster, Noone plead not guilty to Peru murder

Oct. 5—PLATTSBURGH — Two co-defendants accused of having a role in the murder of a Lyon Mountain woman in July pleaded not guilty to their charges in Clinton County Court Monday.

Craig Foster, 37, who prosecutors said struck 46-year-old Crisie Luebbers with a toolbox inside a Peru home on 98 Blake Road, pleaded not guilty to the 13 counts he faces from an indictment returned by a grand jury in September: First-degree murder, second-degree murder, first-degree kidnapping, three counts of second-degree conspiracy, third-degree criminal possession of weapon, third-degree grand larceny, third-degree criminal possession of stolen property, three counts of third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance and fourth-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance.

Foster will continue to be held in Clinton County Jail as he awaits his next court appearance.

Both the prosecution, represented by Clinton County District Attorney Andrew Wylie, and the defense, represented by Foster's attorney, Allan Cruikshank, said they have received evidence and other discovery documents, in a step toward a potential trial in the future.

The next court appearance for Foster has been scheduled for Dec. 9.

IAN NOONE

Ian Noone, who was accused by the grand jury of criminally assisting Foster and Nicole Cayea, 42, the same day

prosecutors said Luebbers was murdered, also pleaded not guilty to his counts: Tampering with physical evidence, first-degree hindering prosecution and third-degree criminal possession of stolen property.

Noone is not being held and was allowed to continue being released on his own recognizance Monday. His next court appearance was also scheduled for December.

A third co-defendant's arraignment was scheduled the same day as Foster's and Noone's but she did not appear in county court Monday.

NICOLE HARRIGAN

Nicole Harrigan's attorney claimed she was experiencing flu-like symptoms that could have potentially stemmed from COVID-19 exposure.

Story continues

Judge William Favreau postponed Harrigan's arraignment until Tuesday morning, requesting either her appearance or the results of a COVID-19 test. The prosecution requested a possible warrant if Harrigan, 45, does not appear in court Tuesday.

Harrigan was accused of conspiring with Foster and Cayea to kidnap and murder Luebbers after Foster was arrested June 30 for his alleged involvement in drug trafficking. Prosecutors said Foster, Harrigan and Cayea believed a police informant had given information that led to Foster's arrest.

Inside the Peru home, the three accused Luebbers of being that informant.

Prosecutors said that after trying to leave the home, Luebbers was pulled back inside and struck multiple times by Cayea before Foster bound her arms and legs with duct tape and later struck her in the head with a toolbox several times.

Cayea's arraignment is currently scheduled for Oct. 8.

Email Fernando Alba:

falba@pressrepublican.com

Twitter: @byfernandoalba