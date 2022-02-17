Foster parent was held at knifepoint before Tampa boy, 4, was kidnapped, police say

TAMPA — The 4-year-old child that was a part of a Wednesday night media alert was kidnapped by his biological mother and her boyfriend, Tampa police say.

The pair took the child from his daycare facility while his foster parent was picking him up, police say. Matthew Leighton, the boyfriend, held Reed’s foster parent at knifepoint while his mother, Kami George, grabbed the child from his foster parent’s car, police said.

In the process, police say the couple injured Reed’s foster parent with a car door.

Police say George and Leighton then fled to north Florida with the child, where they were captured late Wednesday night in Taylor County — located in Florida’s Big Bend region.

An amber alert made phones throughout Hillsborough County buzz Wednesday night about 10 p.m. George and Leighton were apprehended by law enforcement less than two hours later.

George, 29, and Leighton, 33, have been arrested on charges of aggravated battery with a deadly weapon, armed kidnapping and interference with custody. Police say additional charges are possible.