Foster parents, grandma, charged in 10-year-old Wahiawa girl's homicide

The foster parents and grandmother of 10-year-old Geanna Bradley were arrested and charged with murder this morning nearly a month after the child was found dead at home from what police described as prolonged abuse, neglect and starvation.

Brandy Kanani Blas, 35, her husband, Thomas Adam Blas, 40, and Debra D. Geron, 67, Brandy's mother, were arrested at 6 :15 a.m. at their home at 33 Karsten Drive.

All three were arrested and charged with second-degree murder, two counts of kidnapping, and two counts of first-degree unlawful imprisonment.

The Blas' were also charged with endangering the welfare of a minor, and Brandy Blas and Geron were charged on suspicion of first-degree hindering prosecution.

Bradley had been with the family for eight years, and last attended school in October 2022, police said.

According to the city Department of the Medical Examiner, Bradley died of "multiple effects of prolonged child abuse and neglect " and "starvation, blunt force injuries due to multiple assaults, prolonged physical restraint and immobilization, pneumonia and medical neglect." The medical examiner said the manner of Bradley's death was homicide.

A review of recorded footage from a mobile phone recovered by investigators show "violent " encounters with Bradley and the people arrested in her death, police said.

Bradley was confined to a small porch area and at times was bound with duct tape and electrical tape over her eyes, head, mouth and arms, according to police.

She lived with the Blas', Geron, the Blas' four biological children and a 4-year-old adopted boy.

Lt. Deena Thoemmes, head of the Honolulu Police Department's homicide detail, opened her briefing at HPD's Alapai Street headquarters this morning by cautioning that the details being released are "disturbing and graphic."

According to the police account, patrol officers, Honolulu Emergency Medical Services technicians and Honolulu firefighters responded to an 911 call on Jan. 18. The call from the Karsten Drive home and detailed a 10-year-old girl in need of a defibrillator.

"When officers arrived they were informed the child was found cold and stiff. At the time, officers observed that she had significant injuries, and bruising on her body and appeared emaciated, " said Thoemmes.

Bradley's family identified her and told officers that they last saw her at 7 :30 p.m. Geron told officers she found Bradley when she went to wake her for breakfast and that the child "was cold, her mouth open, there was no chest movement and no detectable heartbeat, " according to Thoemmes.

Geron told officers she performed CPR and called 911.

"Homicide detectives were called to the home when responding officers noted that Bradley had multiple facial injuries, including multiple scratch like marks around her ears, eyes, forehead cheeks and lips. Her eyelids appeared slightly bruised and there was road rash injuries to her chin, " said Thoemmes. "Part of her nose bridge was missing."

Bradley's grandmother and foster parents told police that the nose injury was the result of a bicycle fall. No one sought medical attention because Bradley didn't complain of pain.

The foster parents and grandmother told police Bradley suffered from ADHD, schizophrenia and bipolar disorder. She was prone to daily tantrums where she threw herself on the ground and injured herself, they told police.

On Jan. 19, after police noted that the 4-year-old adopted boy was "very thin " and had bruising on his arms, Hawaii Department of Human Services' Child Welfare Services officials were contacted and a case was initiated. The five minor children were removed from the Blas' care by the state.