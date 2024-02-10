Foster parents, grandma charged in death of Wahiawa girl, 10

Feb. 10—The foster parents and grandmother of 10-year-old Geanna Bradley were charged with murder Friday nearly a month after the child's lifeless body was found emaciated and bruised, with broken teeth, open sores and missing part of her nose.

Brandy Kanani Blas, 35 ; her husband, Thomas Adam Blas Sr., 40 ; and Debra D. Geron, 67, were arrested at 6 :15 a.m. at their home at 33 Karsten Drive in Wahiawa.

Police, firefighters and Honolulu Emergency Medical Services paramedics found Bradley's body Jan. 18 after they responded to a 911 call from the home.

All three were arrested for second-degree murder, two counts of kidnapping and two counts of first-degree unlawful imprisonment.

The Blases were charged with one count of endangering the welfare of a minor, and Brandy Blas and Geron were charged with one count of first-degree hindering prosecution.

Bradley was "kept bound and in the room off of their kitchen, " according to state court records, and had been with the family for eight years.

Bradley last attended school in October 2022, and the Blases received $1, 961 a month from the state as her legal guardians. Police found ample amounts of food in the home.

In response to Honolulu Star-Advertiser questions about how often caseworkers interacted with Bradley's family prior to her death, the state Department of Human Serv ­ices' Child Welfare Services said in a statement that it is "statutorily prohibited from confirming or denying any reports of a case or child in the child welfare system, subject to some limited exceptions."

"As such, CWS is only able to provide the following information. CWS can confirm that the recent report of abuse or neglect in this home is the first of its kind received as to these caregivers. Additionally, CWS has not had any reports of abuse or neglect, or involvement in any investigation regarding this child, since this child was placed with this family under legal guardianship until the January 18, 2024, response to the home by HPD, " wrote Amanda Stevens, a DHS spokesperson. "We mourn the loss of this child with the community. As always, CWS asks everyone to take part in reporting what you hear, what you see, even what you sense, if you suspect abuse or neglect."

Brandy Blas and her mother, Geron, have multiple civil cases involving financial claims, according to state court records. Thomas Blas has 18 prior arrests and citations, including for felony assault and car theft.

Honolulu Police Chief Arthur "Joe " Logan lauded "all the elements of the Honolulu Police Department " for further investigating Bradley's death, initially classified as an unattended death.

"It's horrifying that this would happen to a 10-year-old or any child, " Logan said Friday at a news conference. "Whether biological or adopted or legal guardian, this is not what we expect our keiki to go through. This is not what we want. This is not what we want our communities ... to raise children as ... That's why I am asking the community for your help."

He said if anyone witnesses child abuse, "please call either 911 or CrimeStoppers and provide information."

The city Department of the Medical Examiner determined Thursday that Bradley died of "multiple effects of prolonged child abuse and neglect " and "starvation, blunt force injuries due to multiple assaults, prolonged physical restraint and immobilization, pneumonia and medical neglect."

The manner of Bradley's death was homicide.

According to a pediatrician certified in child abuse pediatrics who performs assessments at the Kapi 'olani Medical Center for Women & Children, Bradley's features at death were consistent with fatal starvation and included "general emaciation, prominent joints, prominent ribs, generalized loss of subcutaneous fat, sunken eyes, and muscle atrophy."

"Photos also indicate a multitude, too numerous to count, of wounds all over her body, as well as her two front teeth were also broken, " read the state criminal complaint. "Bradley's last medical appointment in September of 2022 noted that it was acute care for sore throat and fever. Physical exam noted abrasions on forehead and scars on the back, reported by guardians to be self-inflicted."

A review of recorded footage and photos from multiple mobile phones recovered by investigators show "violent " encounters with Bradley and the people arrested in her murder.

The trio of adults deleted text messages between one another about Bradley prior to police arriving Jan. 18.

"An image of a VTECH Baby Monitor device where the screen of the device depicts what appears to be a child appears to be G.B. (Geanna Bradley ) in a small enclosed space with a box covering their face and head. There is a white bucket next to her and it is unclear on the position of the child's hands and arms, " read the complaint. "An image (shows ) what appears to be G.B. bound with what appears to be duct tape in a small enclosed area with white and green painted interior walls. G.B. has duct tape around her arms and torso binding them to her sides and her hands are behind her. G.B.'s eyes have a black covering duct taped to her head. The duct tape is wrapped around her eyes and forehead area as well as over the top of her head. G.B. is wearing a yellow crop top shirt with no sleeves and lavender bottoms. There are apparent injuries to G.B.'s shoulders and lower face."

Text messages reviewed by police indicate the bucket was the girl's toilet. Thomas Blas is allegedly seen in a video kicking the girl, yelling at her and throwing stacks of papers at her without provocation.

Bradley was confined to a small porch area, with green walls, described as a "small, covered, enclosed room-like structure, approximately seven feet in length and three feet and 10 inches wide."

The Blases' entire home is 837 square feet, and "no one notified police and /or emergency services immediately " after finding Bradley unresponsive. Bradley lived with the Blases, Geron, the Blases' four biological children and a 4-year-old adopted boy.

Lt. Deena Thoemmes, head of the Honolulu Police Department's homicide detail, opened her briefing at HPD's Alapai Street headquarters Friday by cautioning that what details could be released are "disturbing and graphic."

On Jan. 18, patrol officers responded to an emergency call with Emergency Medical Services technicians and Honolulu firefighters.

The call, from the home at 33 Karsten Drive, detailed a 10-year-old girl in need of a defibrillator.

"When officers arrived they were informed the child was found cold and stiff. At the time, officers observed that she had significant injuries and bruising on her body, and appeared emaciated, " said Thoemmes.

Bradley's family identified her and allegedly said they last saw her at 7 :30 p.m.

Geron told officers she found Bradley when she went to wake her for breakfast and that she "was cold, her mouth open, there was no chest movement and no detectable heartbeat."

Geron told officers she performed CPR and called 911. An unattended-death case was opened by police after Bradley was pronounced dead.

"Homicide detectives were called to the home when responding (patrol ) officers noted that Geanna had multiple facial injuries, including multiple scratch like marks around her ears, eyes, forehead, cheeks and lips. Her eyelids appeared slightly bruised and there was road rash injuries to her chin, " said Thoemmes. "Part of her nose bridge was missing."

Bradley's foster parents and grandmother told police that the nose injury was the result of a bicycle fall. No one sought medical attention because Bradley didn't complain of pain. Doctors determined the nose injury was not an accident, according to court records.

The parents and grandmother allegedly told police Bradley suffered from ADHD, schizophrenia and bipolar disorder. She was prone to daily tantrums where she threw herself on the ground and injured herself, they told police.

Investigators found no evidence to substantiate their "narrative " that Bradley suffered from any behavioral issues.

Bradley's third grade teacher told police that she "did not observe " Bradley with any behavior issues, nor "any acts of active defiance, just normal third grade behaviors, " according to the criminal complaint.

The teacher also did not see any indications or any behaviors that made her think that Bradley engaged in self-harm.

Bradley was taken out of class at the end of the first quarter by her parents, "which was not something " that her teacher recommended because she felt that Bradley was "making progress."

On Jan. 29, after police noted that the adopted 4-year-old boy was "very thin " and had bruising on his arms, the Department of Human Services' Child Welfare Services were contacted, and a case was initiated.

The five minor children were removed from the Blases' care by the state.

The same pediatrician told police the 4-year-old was "very frail and thin in nature " and had bruises and scratches on his body. He was deemed to be malnourished and abused and had "what appears to be a human bite mark on his left thigh."

Police found out that CWS had removed the child from the Blas family's care and that he was hospitalized Jan. 23.

To report child abuse—For emergencies : 911—CrimeStoppers at 808-955-8300. The public can now send anonymous web tips to or via the P3 Tips app.—Child abuse reporting : 808-832-5300—Child abuse reporting from neighbor islands : toll-free 888-380-3088