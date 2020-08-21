Foster pit bull seriously injures preteen boys and their mom, Coral Springs police say

Two young brothers were seriously injured Friday after a foster dog attacked them. The mother of the 11- and 12-year-old boys was also hurt when she tried to come in between her sons and the dog.

At 2:18 p.m., Coral Springs officers got a call of a dog attack in the 2500 block of Northwest 106th Avenue, police said. Initial police findings show that the family had a foster pit bull.

It is unclear what led up to the attack on the brothers, police said. Their 35-year-old mother, whose identity wasn’t released, got between them and separated the dog from her boys, suffering injuries in the process.

A neighbor told Local 10 that one of the boys ran to her home and told her to come help and that the dog “had gone crazy.” The woman said the boy was bleeding from the back of his neck and had a gash on the back of his head.

Police said one of the boys suffered significant facial injuries and was air-rescued to BrowardHealth. The other boy suffered head injuries and was stabilized at the home, then taken to the hosptial, police said.

It unclear what injuries the mother suffered, police said. The dog was taken to a nearby animal hospital to treat its own injuries after the mother got involved.

