Foster Township homicide trial (Part 2) continued

Jun. 8—WILKES-BARRE — A Freeland man who admitted to killing and dismembering the body of Jose "Pepe" Herran nearly eight years ago in Foster Township will be sent back to state prison.

Luzerne County Judge David W. Lupas on Thursday granted a request to continue the trial of David Alzugaray, 54, until October or November at least.

Alzugaray's attorneys, William J. Watt III, and Sidney D. May, requested the postponement.

Alzugaray's trial had been set to begin the week of July 10.

Deputy District Attorney Daniel E. Zola who, along with Assistant District Attorney Drew McLaughlin, are prosecuting, did not contest the delay.

State police at Hazleton charged Alzugaray and co-accomplice Roberto Torner, 50, with killing Herran, 63, at a house trailer owned by Torner on North Buck Mountain Road in October 2015.

In a separate trial held last month, a jury convicted Torner of first-degree murder, criminal solicitation to commit homicide and criminal conspiracy to commit homicide. Torner faces life in prison when he is scheduled to be sentenced July 18.

During Torner's trial, Alzugaray testified on his behalf, accepting total responsibility for killing Herran, telling the jury Torner had nothing to do with the slaying and dismemberment of the body.

Alzugaray and Herran are originally from Cuba. They immigrated to the United States, staying in New Jersey before relocating to The Cottage, a boarding house Torner owned in Freeland.

Testimony during Torner's trial indicated Alzugaray and Herran did not enjoy each other's company.

Zola said Alzugaray's trial will likely be a "mirror image" of Torner's trial.

Lupas said he will issue a definitive trial start date at a later time.

