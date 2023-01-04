Foster Township man arrested in fatal shooting of girlfriend

Jan. 4—FOSTER TWP. — State police at Hazleton say they captured Scott Andrew Oliver, 30, on an arrest warrant charging him with fatally shooting his girlfriend Tuesday.

Troopers responded to 1290 Woodhaven Dr. at about 6:45 p.m. for a shooting finding Jessica Romano, 35, suffering from a gunshot wound.

Romano was transported to Lehigh Valley Hospital — Hazleton where she died, state police said.

State police said Oliver fled the residence into a wooded area and eluded capture.

After a search that spanned nearly 16 hours, Oliver was captured in an unoccupied residence near his house, state police reported Wednesday afternoon.

An arrest warrant was issued charging Oliver with criminal homicide.

Police in White Haven, Hazleton City, Freeland, Butler Township and Wright Township assisted at the scene.