'Fostering brings me joy every day'

Michelle said her two biological children played "a big part" in the foster family

A charity is highlighting the positive impact a family's biological children can have on the lives of those being fostered who come to live with them.

It comes amid a shortage of foster parents in the South West, and across the country.

Emma Nobes, service manager for Fostering Devon, said the charity was looking for "as many foster families as possible".

Michelle, a foster parent from Plymouth, also shared her experience of becoming a foster parent 14 years ago, at the age of 21.

Ms Nobes also said children of foster parents often had to respond to "difficult and challenging" situations.

"Children of foster carers have to share their parents, they have to share their toys, and they share their friends, as well as sometimes responding to difficult and challenging situations." she said.

"Despite these difficulties, many of the children that we have contact with who are foster carers say that being a part of their foster family has been positive for them, and it's helped them understand others better."

'A big part'

Michelle and her husband decided to foster before they had their own children, but now have two of their own, eight and 11 years old.

"[Fostering at] 21 was hard to start but I'm so glad we've done it," she said.

Michelle said currently, they had a 22-year-old living with them, who came to them when she was nine.

They also foster a 19-year-old, who came to them when she was 14 - as well as a four-year-old and a five-year-old.

She said her two biological children have had to become young carers themselves, and said they played " a really big part" in the household.

11-year-old Erin said it was "really nice" to have her foster sister around.

She said: "She helps me with my homework if I ask for it, and she's always there for me when I'm sad and stuff."

Michelle said being a foster parent "brings joy" to her every day.

She added: "In 14 years of fostering, there are not many stories that put me off, and I'm still doing it, and my children haven't been put off."

