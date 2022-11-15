Fosun Weighing Options for More Assets in China and Abroad, Sources Say

(Bloomberg) -- Fosun International Ltd. is exploring options for several assets in China and abroad as the conglomerate seeks to raise capital to repay debt, according to people familiar with the matter.

The Shanghai-based company has told advisers that its domestic food and beverage business, including noodle chain Songhelou, is available for potential investors or buyers, the people said. Fosun is also considering strategic options for its investment in electric vehicle battery maker JEVE, the people said. JEVE was valued at 10 billion yuan ($1.4 billion) last year in its latest funding round, one of the people said.

In the property sector, Fosun has been exploring a potential transaction involving The Bund Finance Center, an iconic commercial building in Shanghai, according to the people. A sale could raise as much as several billion dollars, though investors have so far showed lukewarm interest, the people said.

Beyond China, Fosun is weighing options for Silver Cross, a British baby stroller and nursery furniture maker it acquired in 2015, the people said. Bloomberg News reported last month that the conglomerate is reviewing its holdings in financial institutions in Europe including German lender Hauck & Aufhäuser Lampe Privatbank AG. A representative for Fosun said at the time that the group currently has no plans to sell.

Fosun is also considering strategic options for French luxury resort chain Club Med SAS and could seek a value of about $1.5 billion for the business in a transaction, Bloomberg News has reported. It owns the resorts through its listed leisure arm Fosun Tourism Group.

Shares in Fosun International fell as much as 3.1% in Hong Kong on Tuesday. The stock has declined about 32% this year, valuing the company at about $6 billion.

Deliberations are at an early stage and Fosun has not officially picked any adviser nor made any final decisions, the people said.

Fosun will continue to adhere to its in-depth industrial operations and industrial investment strategy, focus on its core businesses surrounding the needs of family consumption, and step up innovation efforts and continue its globalization strategy to provide good products and services to families around the world, a company representative said in response to a Bloomberg News query.

For any specific information of projects, please refer to the company’s announcements, the representative added.

Fosun told analysts in October that it’s targeting to sell as much as $11 billion of assets within the next 12 months. Recently, it agreed to divest a stake in the parent company of Nanjing Iron & Steel Co. for 15 billion yuan as well as to dispose of a HK$4.4 billion ($561 million) holding in Zhaojin Mining Industry Co.

Moody’s Investors Service last month downgraded Fosun a step further into junk territory, citing weak liquidity at the holding company level, which is “insufficient to cover” debt maturing over the next 12 months. Moody’s latest ratings were unsolicited and Fosun said it has terminated business cooperation with the credit assessor and stopped providing Moody’s relevant information.

Fosun’s unit Shanghai Yuyuan Tourist Mart Group Co. acquired Songhelou in 2018. The Suzhou-style noodle chain had more than 90 stores across China as of the end of June, according to Fosun’s latest interim report. Shanghai Fosun High Technology Group Co. invested in Tianjin-based battery maker JEVE in 2018. JEVE supplies Chinese automakers including Great Wall Motor Co. and Chery Automobile Co.

