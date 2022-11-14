‘We fought for our brother’: Sister of Statesville cold case victim speaks after arrests made

WSOCTV.com News Staff
The sister of a 1992 shooting victim is speaking out after Iredell County announced murder charges against two men accused committing the fatal robbery from 1992.

Channel 9′s Almiya White spoke with the sister of Willie Allison, who was shot and killed in the alleged robbery. A second person was shot and killed and another person was shot but survived.

White and Willie’s sister, Doris Allison, went back to the place the shooting happened: a once-standing gambling place.

“[This] is where our pain and suffering started,” Doris Allison said.

ALSO READ: 2 men accused of murder in Statesville cold case, police say

On the night of Sept. 25, 1992, the once-standing house on Washington Street in Statesville.

Doris Allison got a call that there was a shooting with casualties.

“So when we arrived here, there was policing and people standing out -- maybe 20 or 30 people and they call it out. two names,” Doris Allison said. “And one of those names was our brother.”

For nearly 30 years, the case went unsolved until a recent break.

“I’ve been disappointed so many times,” said Doris Allison about the case being close to being solved so many times.

Statesville Police Chief David Onley announced charges against Reaco Wesley Burton and Sheldon Demetrius Summers. They will face charges for robbing and killing Willie Allsion and another man.

Sheldon Demetrius Summers (left) and Reaco Wesley Burton (right).
Sheldon Demetrius Summers (left) and Reaco Wesley Burton (right).

Burton was already in custody on unrelated charges. But Summers was still on the run.

“We recently were able to extradite one of the suspects the summers from New Jersey,” said Onley.

Onley said once they obtained warrants, they were turned over to the U.S. Marshals.

“[I] believe they were able to track him down somewhere in new jersey and then we’ve been going through the process of getting him back down here,” Onley said.

Summers is now in Iredell County Jail with no bond.

RELATED: ‘Can’t have closure’: After 12 years, Kannapolis man’s death still unsolved

Chief Onley credits the break in the case to a tip a former chief received.

“It was just a new piece of information we had never gotten and it wasn’t particularly that specific information,” Onley said. “It was the track that that led him down that really was able to tie all of this together.”

Doris Allison is pleased with the fight for justice.

“We fought for our brother, we fought because he deserved justice,” said Allison. “And if he gets justice, everybody would get justice.”

The Statesville Police Department told Channel 9 Hampton, who is retired, has been working part-time on the case for five years, putting together a 4,000 page case file to finally crack it.

(WATCH BELOW: Only on 9: Kannapolis detectives ‘aren’t giving up’ on cold cases dating back decades)



