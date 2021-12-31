‘He fought every inning.’ Ky. high school baseball coach dies after COVID-19 battle.

East Jessamine High School Baseball Coach Erinn Thompson, who had been in the hospital battling COVID-19, has died, school officials said Friday in a social media post.

“Our hearts are broken as we share the news that we have lost our beloved Coach Erinn Thompson. He fought every inning but lost the battle,” the post said.

“His impact extends far beyond the baseball fields or golf course. The lives he touched are forever changed because of the perseverance and determination he instilled among our students and community,” it said.

“You fought the good fight, Coach,” the post said. “We love you and will forever miss you.”

The Jessamine Journal reported that Thompson was 47.

Dozens of people gathered Dec. 23 on the East Jessamine High baseball field in Nicholasville to hold a vigil for Thompson and to support his family, which included his wife and sons.

High school baseball teams in Mercer and Knott counties are among those who sent condolences to the team Friday.

“Heavy hearts today for the family of Erinn Thompson and the East Jessamine baseball family and school,” a Twitter post from the Mercer County High School Titans said. “Erinn was a Harrodsburg native and a great person who will be sorely missed by all who knew him.”