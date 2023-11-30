'You fought for our story': New updates investigation into USPS worker who attacked customers

ORANGE COUNTY - FOX 35 News has new information on a story we’ve been investigating for more than half a year. It revolves around a United States Postal Service worker attacking customers at a facility in Orange County.

The USPS worker has declined to interview, but with new body camera video obtained through a public records request, we’re able to hear his side of the story for the first time. We also now know what punishment that worker will face from the U.S. court system following the incident.

In the body camera video, the responding officer asks USPS worker Pedro Camacho, "Did you punch or strike anybody?"

"I don’t remember," Camacho answers. He later tells the officer, "I was just reacting to defend myself… He fell down, I don’t even remember."

The police report explains, Camacho had been arguing with a completely separate customer. A young woman with autism, Taylor Mirriam, began feeling overwhelmed, so she and her mother, Theresa Mirriam, tried to leave. Another customer, Edward Menendez went over to help.

Camacho approached the three of them. That’s when the police report details that the surveillance video shows Camacho punching Menendez with a closed fist.

The responding officer sounded surprised when he first heard that.

"He punched you? The post office guy?" the officer exclaims.

"Pedro, the post office guy, punched me in the neck," Menendez answers, incredulous.

The report also says Camacho’s "momentum from his aggressive forward attack toward Menendez caused him to collide" with Theresa and Taylor Mirriam."

Theresa Mirriam says the post office’s response to this has been shameful.

When FOX 35 News asked the post office whether Camacho would face any disciplinary action at work, we received the following statement:

"The postal service does not publicly discuss personnel matters,"

Mirriam says she never got the apology she asked for either.

"I feel like if they are saying that what he did was okay and all I asked for was an apology," said Mirriam. "All I want is for you guys to help Taylor feel safe coming back in. That's it. And they couldn't do that."

Court documents show Camacho pleaded "nolo contendere" to three counts of battery. That means he accepts a guilty conviction but doesn't admit guilt.

He'll will spend the next three years on probation after that plea.

He also has to do community service and go to anger management.

Mirriam says she and Taylor do still sometimes see him at the post office. But as part of Camacho’s probation, he cannot have any hostile or violent contact with any of the victims in this case.

Mirriam says she and her daughter both felt relieved when they heard the news.

"It's behind us. The holidays are coming. We can just have fun," said Mirriam. She added to FOX 35, "You fought for our story. I don't believe we would be where we are if you didn't take the time that need to listen."