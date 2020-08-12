‘Foul odor’ leads parents to human remains in son’s bedroom, Washington police say

A “foul odor” led a family to discover human remains in their son’s bedroom in Quincy, Washington, police said.

On Tuesday night, Quincy Police Department officers were called to a Quincy home and discovered a large bag with human remains inside in the bedroom of 30-year-old Martin Diaz, according to a news release.

The family told the police that they found the bag after smelling a “foul odor.”

Diaz left the home before police arrived and is wanted for questioning, police said.

The Grant County Coroner’s Office helped police remove the remains and will perform an autopsy.

“This is a very active crime scene,” Quincy Police Captain Ryan Green said. “If you have any information on Mr. Diaz’ whereabouts please let the detectives know right away, they would like to talk with him.”

To contact police, call 509-787-4718 or 509-787-2222.