Foul play not suspected in death of man found in creek at Riverside, Missouri, park

No foul play is suspected in the death of a 41-year-old Kansas City man whose body was found earlier this week lying face down in Line Creek in Riverside, police said.

Riverside police and fire departments responded just after 7 p.m. Monday to Homestead Park at 4801 Northwest Homestead Terrace, after neighbors found a man lying unconscious in Line Creek, according to a news release from the Riverside Police Department.

Arriving officers discovered that the man was deceased. Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding his death, but are not seeking any suspects and no foul play is suspected.

Although the man has been identified, police are withholding his name at the family’s request so that all family members can be notified, police said.