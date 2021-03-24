UPDATE: Foul play not suspected in death of woman at Burnham's Field

Mar. 24—A woman was found dead Wednesday morning at Burnham's Field.

The woman, believed to be in her late 50s or early 60s, has yet to be identified. Police do not suspect foul play.

Gloucester Police responded find the woman unresponsive near the track at the field, located between Burnham and Pleasant streets.

She was pronounced dead at the scene.

There were no immediate signs of trauma, Chief Ed Conley said.

The incident is being actively investigated by Gloucester police and the Essex County District Attorney's Office.

This story will be updated gloucestertimes.com.

