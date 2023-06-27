Foul play ruled out in inquiry into Epstein death in custody

Jeffrey Epstein was held at Manhattan’s Metropolitan Correctional Center after being arrested in 2019 - Uma Sanghvi/The Palm Beach Post

There was no foul play involved in Jeffrey Epstein’s death but prison guard misconduct gave him the “opportunity” to take his own life, an inquiry has found.

Federal Bureau of Prisons (BOP) employees responsible for guarding the convicted sex offender did not search his jail cell as required and failed to check on him for hours before he killed himself in 2019, the US Justice Department’s internal watchdog has said.

Inspector general Michael Horowitz singled out 13 BOP employees for “misconduct and dereliction of their duties”, saying their actions allowed Epstein, 66, to be alone and unmonitored in his Manhattan’s Metropolitan Correctional Center cell for almost eight hours until he was discovered at 6.30am on Aug 10, hanging from what appeared to be a linen or piece of clothing.

“The combination of negligence, misconduct, and outright job performance failures documented in this report all contributed to an environment in which, arguably, one of the most notorious inmates in BOP’s custody was provided with the opportunity to take his own life,” the report says.

He also criticised the bureau for other serious operational flaws, such as failing to properly upgrade the facility’s camera surveillance system and under-staffing its facilities.

BOP director Colette Peters said the findings “reflect a failure to follow BOP’s long-standing policies”.

She said that the Federal Bureau of Prisons concurs with a list of recommended reforms, which “will be applied to the broader BOP correctional landscape”.

