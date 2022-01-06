Foul play ruled out after man found bleeding in a field

Jan. 6—A man found with his throat cut in a fallow field suffered from self-inflicted wounds, police concluded.

A passerby saw a silver colored car in a field off of S. Edlin Road, northwest of Milledgeville, and called police to investigate at about 4 a.m. Oct. 28.

Boone County Sheriff's investigators at first thought someone else may have injured Yari Pacheco-Santiago, 23, of Indianapolis, who was found bleeding in the passenger seat of his car. He was holding his throat and unable to speak. Police reportedly found a folding knife on the console and blood throughout the vehicle, Boone County Deputy Wesley Garst said. They took Pacheco-Santiago to St. Vincent Hospital in Indianapolis.

Police flew a drone over the area where the vehicle was found, hoping to find Pacheco-Santiago's assailant, if there was one. No suspects were found, but crime scene investigators waited for Pacheco-Santiago to heal so he could talk to them, and they thoroughly searched his car.

Their investigation ended recently without a suspect.

"It was determined that no criminal activity had occurred," Garst said. "This decision was arrived at from evidence processing and through interviews conducted."