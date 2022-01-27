Foul play suspected in death of man found on trail near Molino Basin

A Pima County Sheriff's Office vehicle.

Authorities have identified 18-year-old Robert Brown as the victim of a suspicious death after he was found on a trail Tuesday afternoon near the Molino Basin Campground, about 20 miles south of Mt. Lemmon.

The incident will be investigated as a homicide, the Pima County Sheriff's Office announced on Thursday.

Pima County Sheriff's deputies responded to a hiking trail near the campground for a report of a dead body. When deputies arrived on scene, they found Brown dead with "obvious signs of trauma," the sheriff's office said.

As of Thursday afternoon, no arrests were made.

The investigation is ongoing, the sheriff's office said.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is encouraged to call 911 or 88-CRIME.

