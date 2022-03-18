Husband suffocated wife using plastic bag in Greenville County home, arrest warrant says

A Greenville County man has been accused of suffocating his wife with a plastic bag inside their home early Friday, according to the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office.

Investigators responded around 6 a.m. Friday to a call of a unresponsive woman and upon arrival investigators learned of possible foul play.

Robert Lester Howell, 66 was charged with murder in connection to the death of his wife, according to an arrest warrant.

According to investigators, Howell allegedly suffocated his wife using a plastic bag. The motive is still under investigation. Howell is awaiting a bond hearing at the Greenville County Detention Center, according to investigators.

This case is the agencies sixth homicide of the year.

The woman's identity has not yet been released as of Friday afternoon from the Greenville County Coroner's Office.

Tamia Boyd is a Michigan native who covers breaking news in Greenville. Email her at tboyd@gannett.com, and follow her on Twitter @tamiamb.

This article originally appeared on Greenville News: Woman dead from suffocation in Greenville County home; husband charged