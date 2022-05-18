Foul play suspected after man found dead in apartment in Northwest Jacksonville, police say

A man was found dead in an apartment in the 2200 block of Kings Park Drive on Wednesday, police say.

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office was first notified of an unresponsive male in the apartment around 11 a.m. When they arrived with the Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department, the man was pronounced deceased.

JSO suspects foul play and though the cause of death has not been confirmed, police say the man’s body had signs of trauma.

Sources tell Action News Jax the man was tied up with his throat cut.

Along with JSO’s homicide unit, the State Attorney’s Office is investigating and canvassing the area. Police are also working to identify the man.

Anyone with information on this incident should contact JSO at 904-630-0500.

