Foul play suspected after woman who went for jog found dead at University of Georgia

A woman who had gone for a jog was found dead with “visible injuries” Thursday on the campus of the University of Georgia, officials said.

Foul play is suspected in the death in Athens, the university said in a statement.

Police did not release additional details, including the suspected cause of death, citing the active investigation.

“We do not have a suspect, but we are actively investigating the case,” University of Georgia Police Chief Jeffrey Clark said.

The woman did not attend the University of Georgia, but was a student at another institution, Clark said. He did not name the school.

Augusta University said later that one of its students who attended the college of nursing at its Athens campus died of suspected foul play. "The receipt of this news this afternoon was shocking to all of us," Augusta University President Brooks A. Keel said in a statement.

Around noon, someone reported that their friend had gone for a run at the Intramural Fields on campus that morning and had not returned, police said.

The woman’s body was found in a forested area behind Lake Herrick at 12:38 p.m., and she had visible injuries, Clark said.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is assisting university police, the state law enforcement agency said. Athens-Clarke County Police is also helping.

In a message to the campus community, which includes more than 40,000 students, the university called it a “terrible situation.”

All classes were canceled Thursday evening and Friday, the university said. They will resume Monday.

Clark said that there are security cameras on the campus, which covers 760 acres in Athens.

Clark said there hasn’t been a homicide on campus in at least 20 years.

