Foul smell leads to dead man in ventilation system at Macomb Center for the Performing Arts

Police are investigating how a man’s body ended up in the ventilation system of a Macomb Community College building in Clinton Township.

“There is no reason to suspect foul play,” said Macomb College Police Chief William Leavens. “At this point, it is important to remember that this an ongoing investigation, with the goal to understand the circumstances.”

The Macomb Center for the Performing Arts, located in Clinton Township.

The body — which was identified Monday as Jason Thompson, 36, of Clinton Township — was found Sunday evening while looking for the source of a terrible smell at the Macomb Center for the Performing Arts at Hall and Garfield roads.

Police, however, did not offer speculation about how the body ended up in the ventilation system or how long it had been there.

Thompson was reported missing police Nov. 1 and last seen by family Oct. 25, the college said. The community college said it is offering its condolences to Thompson's family.

