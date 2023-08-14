Foul smell leads deer hunters to human remains under a blanket, Mississippi cops say

A foul smell led deer hunters to human remains under a blanket in Mississippi, officials told news outlets.

Jefferson County deputies said the group was near a camp when it followed the strong odor and stumbled upon the remains. No one has been reported missing in the area, making officials believe that the person’s body was moved from somewhere else, according to WAPT and WLBT.

Deputies told news outlets an investigation continues after the grim discovery was reported late Saturday, Aug. 12. The remains were found in the Lorman area, roughly 75 miles southwest of Jackson.

The remains are believed to have been at the location for three weeks to a month. They were found near a ravine and covered in a throw blanket, Sheriff James Bailey told WJTV and WAPT.

News outlets didn’t identify the remains, which were sent to a crime lab. Deputies suspect foul play in the incident and ask anyone with information to call them at 601-786-3403.

The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, which is investigating the case with the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation, didn’t immediately share additional information with McClatchy News on Aug. 14.

