‘Foul smell’ leads maintenance worker to gruesome discovery in home, NC cops say

A “foul smell” led to the gruesome discovery of human remains inside a North Carolina home, officials said.

The Haywood County Sheriff’s Office said officers found the remains Jan. 26 after responding to a “suspicious situation” in the town of Clyde.

“The caller was a maintenance worker and reported a foul smell and discovered what appeared to be human remains,” deputies wrote in a Facebook post.

First responders searched the Clyde duplex and confirmed there were remains inside. But as of Jan. 26, the sheriff’s office said it didn’t know the identity of the person who died.

As mystery lingers in the case, deputies said the investigation is ongoing. More information is expected to be released as it becomes available.

The Haywood County Sheriff’s Office didn’t immediately share additional details with McClatchy News on Jan. 29.

Clyde is roughly 25 miles west of the popular mountain town of Asheville.

