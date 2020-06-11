We found the 30 best American cities to live in after the pandemic

insider@insider.com (Madison Hoff)
Fargo, North Dakota, is the third-best place to move to after the coronavirus pandemic.

Shutterstock

  • Some people might be considering moving to a new part of the US after the coronavirus pandemic.
  • We used nine metrics for over 380 US metro areas to calculate an overall score that we used to find the best cities to move to after the pandemic.
  • Some of the 30 best cities to move to are in Illinois, Iowa, and Wisconsin.
  • Visit Business Insider's homepage for more stories.

If you are considering moving to a new place after the novel coronavirus pandemic, you may want to consider one of these 30 US cities.

Recent polling has suggested that many Americans are thinking about moving. The news website Axios reported in late April on a Harris Poll survey that found that about one-third of Americans said they were thinking about moving to less densely populated places. And recent research from Moody's Analytics found that less densely populated places with a larger share of jobs requiring a bachelor's degree or higher were likely to recover first from the economic impact of the pandemic.

During stay-at-home orders to slow the spread of the virus, more and more Americans have transitioned to working from their homes. In a Gallup analysis, 62% of respondents in a survey conducted from March 30 to April 2 said they were working from home, compared with 31% of respondents in a survey conducted from March 13 to 15.

New Gallup polling has indicated that even after stay-at-home orders lift and employees can return to offices, some people are thinking about working remotely at least part of the time. In a survey conducted from April 13 to 19, 53% of respondents said they would work remotely as much as they could, while 47% said they would return to the office as much as they previously did.

Business Insider decided to find out which cities could be the best to live in after the coronavirus pandemic for those Americans seeking a new home and planning to continue remote work.

To do this, we used nine economic, educational, and demographic metrics from government data sources and academic research that we think people might consider when moving and that could help a metro area recover faster from the economic effects of the pandemic.

These measures are the pre-coronavirus unemployment rate, ability to work from home, population density, housing affordability, monthly household costs, cost of living, weekly two-way work commute, total elementary- and secondary-school spending per student, and share of residents age 25 and over who have at least a bachelor's degree.

Each measure was rescaled to a uniform z-score, allowing us to add the values together to get a final overall index for each metro area that we then used to rank the 30 metro areas at the top of the list.

You can read more about our method and the metrics we used here.

Here are the 30 best cities to live in after the coronavirus pandemic, based on our analysis:

30. Danville, Illinois

Danville Illinois

Seth Perlman/AP

Danville's cost of living — the metro area's price level of goods and services compared with the US's — is 21.4% lower than the national average. The city's population density of 84.3 people per square mile is also lower than in most metro areas.

29. Grand Island, Nebraska

Grand Island Nebraska

Dominic Chavez/The Boston Globe via Getty Images

In Grand Island, 74.1% of households spend less than 30% of their income on housing, indicating better housing affordability than most metro areas. Grand Island's cost of living is slightly lower than in most metro areas, at 15.7% lower than the national average.

28. Peoria, Illinois

Peoria Illinois

Henryk Sadura/Getty Images

Peoria is among the 100 metro areas with the lowest cost-of-living scores, at 12% lower than the national average. Average housing costs in the city are $875.22 a month.

27. Omaha, Nebraska

omaha nebraska

Shutterstock

Omaha's pre-coronavirus unemployment rate was 2.9%, 0.6 percentage points below the national rate. Omaha's cost of living is 7.9% lower than the national average.

26. State College, Pennsylvania

state college pennsylvania

Kristopher Kettner/Shutterstock

State College's pre-coronavirus unemployment rate was 3.6%, 0.1 percentage points higher than the national rate in February. Additionally, 46.7% of residents who are at least 25 years old have a bachelor's degree or higher, the 18th-highest share among metro areas.

25. Green Bay, Wisconsin

Green Bay Wisconsin

Quinn Harris/Getty Images

In Green Bay, 75.5% of households spend less than 30% of their income on housing, the 16th-highest share among metro areas. Average housing costs are $916.86 a month.

24. Columbus, Indiana

Columbus Indiana

Nagel Photography/Shutterstock

In Columbus, 79.5% of households spend less than 30% of their income on housing, the highest share among metro areas. Its pre-coronavirus unemployment rate was 2.3%, tied for the 13th lowest among metro areas.

23. Iowa City, Iowa

Iowa City old capitol building

Joe Sohm/Visions of America/Universal Images Group via Getty Images

Iowa City's pre-coronavirus unemployment rate was 2.2%, tied for the sixth lowest among metro areas, and 49.3% of residents who are at least 25 years old have a bachelor's degree or higher, the 10th highest among metro areas.

22. Lansing, Michigan

lansing michigan

Henryk Sadura/Shutterstock

Lansing is among the metro areas with the highest share of jobs that could be done from home, at 41%. Lansing's cost of living is 8.8% lower than the national average.

21. Syracuse, New York

A family plays on a snow ball the Syracuse University campus in Syracuse, New York.

Kevin Rivoli / AP

Syracuse's pre-coronavirus unemployment rate was 3.4%, close to the national rate in February. Syracuse is also among the 100 metro areas with the highest share of jobs that could be done from home, at 38%.

20. Cheyenne, Wyoming

Cheyenne Wyoming

Rafel/Shutterstock

Among the metro areas, Cheyenne has the shortest weekly commute to and from work, at two hours and 28 minutes, and the 18th-lowest population density, at 37.1 people per square mile.

19. Ithaca, New York

Ithaca New York

Walter Bibikow/Getty Images

Ithaca has the seventh-highest total spending per student in elementary and secondary public schools, where the school district in the metro area with the most students enrolled spends $21,220 per pupil. The metro area also has the sixth-largest share of residents with a bachelor's degree or higher, at 51.9%.

18. Wausau, Wisconsin

Wausau Wisconsin

Michael-Tatman/Getty Images

In Wausau, 77.5% of households spend less than 30% of their income on housing, the fourth-highest share among metro areas, and average housing costs are $879.32 a month.

17. Madison, Wisconsin

Madison Wisconsin

Walter Bibikow/Getty Images

In Madison, 42.6% of jobs could be done from home — a higher share than in most metro areas. The pre-coronavirus unemployment rate of 2.6% was lower than the national rate in February.

16. Dubuque, Iowa

Dubuque County

John Elk/Getty Images

In Dubuque, 74.1% of households spend less than 30% of their income on housing, which is more than in most metro areas, and average housing costs are $905.57 a month.

15. Logan, Utah

Logan Utah

Robert_Ford/Getty Images

Logan's pre-coronavirus unemployment rate was 2%, tied for the second lowest among the metro areas. The weekly commute to and from work is two hours and 57 minutes, tied for the 16th shortest among metro areas.

14. Lincoln, Nebraska

Lincoln, Nebraska

Shannon Ramos / EyeEm/Getty Images

Lincoln's pre-coronavirus unemployment rate was 2.7%, lower than most metro areas, and 72.3% of households spend less than 30% of their income on housing — it's among the 100 metro areas with the best housing affordability.

13. Huntsville, Alabama

Huntsville, Alabama

Shutterstock

Huntsville had a pre-coronavirus unemployment rate of 2.2%, tied for the sixth-lowest rate among metro areas, and 41.5% of jobs could be done from home, a higher share than in most metro areas.

12. La Crosse, Wisconsin

La Crosse Wisconsin

Jason_Ray_Photography/Getty Images

In La Crosse, 73.7% of households spend less than 30% of their income on housing, which is higher than in most metro areas. It has the 15th-shortest weekly commute to and from work, at two hours and 56 minutes.

11. Cedar Rapids, Iowa

Cedar Rapids

Jonathannsegal/Shutterstock

In Cedar Rapids, 75.9% of households spend less than 30% of their income on housing, the 13th-highest share among metro areas. Its pre-coronavirus unemployment rate was 3%, 0.5 percentage points lower than the national rate in February.

10. Columbia, Missouri

Columbia Missouri

Nina B/Shutterstock

Columbia's pre-coronavirus unemployment rate was 2.7%, lower than most metro areas, and its weekly commute to and from work is two hours and 58 minutes, the 18th shortest among metro areas.

9. Bismarck, North Dakota

Bismarck North Dakota

Real Window Creative/Shutterstock

In Bismarck, 76.7% of households spend less than 30% of their income on housing, the ninth-highest share among metro areas. Its pre-coronavirus unemployment rate was 2.4%, the 19th lowest among metro areas.

8. Des Moines, Iowa

des moines iowa

Monte Goodyk/Getty Images

Des Moines' pre-coronavirus unemployment rate was 2.7%, which was lower than in most metro areas. Additionally, 42.7% of jobs could be done from home, the 17th-highest share among metro areas.

7. Rochester, New York

Rochester New York

ideeone/Getty Images

The Rochester metro area school district with the most students enrolled spends a total of $24,943 per pupil in elementary and secondary public schools, the second-highest amount among metro areas. And 39.3% of jobs could be done from home, a higher share than in most metro areas.

6. Ames, Iowa

Ames Iowa

EQRoy/Shutterstock

Ames' pre-coronavirus unemployment rate was 2%, tied for the second lowest among metro areas. Additionally, 50.7% of residents who are at least 25 years old have a bachelor's degree or higher, the ninth-highest share among metro areas.

5. Champaign, Illinois

Champaign Illinois

leightrail/Getty Images

Champaign's pre-coronavirus unemployment rate was 3.2%, which was 0.3 percentage points lower than the national rate in February. The school district with the most students enrolled had the 20th-highest total spending per pupil in elementary and secondary public schools, at $17,606 per pupil.

4. Bloomington, Illinois

Bloomington Illinois

Henryk Sadura/Shutterstock

The share of jobs that could be done from home in Bloomington is 39.4%, and 72.2% of households spend less than 30% of their income on housing; both shares are higher than in most metro areas.

3. Fargo, North Dakota

Fargo North Dakota

David Harmantas/Shutterstock

Fargo's pre-coronavirus unemployment rate was 2.1%, tied for the fourth lowest among metro areas. The weekly commute to and from work in Fargo is two hours and 52 minutes, tied for the 10th shortest among metro areas.

2. Jefferson City, Missouri

Jefferson City Missouri

DenisTangneyJr/Getty Images

Jefferson City's cost of living is 18.3% lower than the national average and the fifth lowest among metro areas. And 77.2% of households spend less than 30% of their income on housing, the seventh highest among the metro areas.

1. Springfield, Illinois

Springfield Illinois

AmyKerk/Getty Images

Springfield's pre-coronavirus unemployment rate was 3.5%, equivalent to the national rate, and 42.9% jobs could be done from home, the 16th-highest share among metro areas.

Read the original article on Business Insider