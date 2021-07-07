Found body identified as missing Creston man

Jul. 7—The Division of Criminal Investigation Crime Laboratory Monday positively identified the body found in rural Adair County on July 1 as that of 58-year old Timothy Fechter.

Since being reported missing to the Creston Police Department on June 20, law enforcement had been searching the south central part of the state for Fechter. On July 1, Adair County deputies found Fechter's body just off of 320th Street, near the intersection of York Avenue, in the southeast portion of the county.

Based on the circumstances of his disappearance and the discovery of his death, the Division of Criminal Investigation, along with the Creston Police Department, Union County Sheriff's Office, and the Adair County Sheriff's Office continued to investigate Fechter's death as suspicious.

The exact cause and manner of death for Timothy Fechter are pending further examination by the Office of the State Medical Examiner.

There is no known threat to the public associated with this investigation.

Anyone with information surrounding the death of Timothy Fechter is asked to call Adair County Sheriff Jeff Vandewater at 641-743-2148.