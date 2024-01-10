‘We found a child in a dumpster’: 911 call released after horrifying death in Broward

A newly released 911 call reveals how a baby boy was found dead in a dumpster Monday. It’s still unknown who is responsible for the disturbing crime, but authorities are asking for the public’s help finding them.

In the call released Tuesday, an unidentified person relays to the dispatcher what a group of unsuspecting construction workers found.

“[At] one of my job sites for a roofing company, we had found a child in a dumpster,” the 911 caller said.

Though the caller wasn’t at the site, he said the workers told him they found the child while throwing away debris.

Hollywood Police Department officers rushed to the job site in the 1700 block of Rodman Street. They tried to save the unresponsive child’s life but couldn’t do so.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Hollywood Police Department at 954-764-4357 or 954-967-4567. Tipsters may also contact Broward Crime Stoppers by dialing 954-493-8477 or visiting browardcrimestoppers.org.