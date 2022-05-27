‘Found my daughter and she was dying:’ Georgia mom pleads for answers in 15-year-old’s death

Friday marks three weeks since a 15-year-old was shot and killed in Savannah. Her mother is still searching for answers.

Detraya Gilliard told WJCL 22 News that she went looking for her daughter Desaray after she missed her 9 p.m. curfew on May 6.

She said she found her daughter shot and dying near her apartment.

“Desaray was literally on her back porch and the apartment was full of people but yet nobody claimed to know anything. But, I found my daughter and she was dying behind this apartment,” she said. “I could tell she was still fighting because her eyes were moving like she was trying to communicate with her eyes to me, but she could not speak because she had already lost a lot of blood by the time I had found her.”

Savannah police confirmed they responded to Yamacraw Village around 10 p.m. on May 6. Paramedics took Desaray to a local hospital, where she died from her injuries.

She was only 15 years old and a freshman in high school. Her mother told WJCL that she loved positivity.

Gilliard said she believes someone could have helped her daughter that night.

“I don’t know if they were afraid to come out of their apartment, but I feel her life could’ve been potentially saved had they called the police because by the time I found her she was barely hanging on,” she told WJCL.

Savannah police are offering a reward for anyone who has information in Desaray’s death.

Anyone with information can share details anonymously by calling Savannah-Chatham CrimeStoppers at 912-234-2020. Information can also be shared by calling the SPD crime tip line at 912-525-3124 or the homicide unit at 912-651-4362.

