Found dead in Endicott home, 35-year-old woman's death ruled suspicious: What we know

Endicott police say a person of interest is in custody after officers discovered a 35-year-old woman dead inside a village residence on Tuesday.

After responding to 107 N. Arthur Ave. for what police say was a report of “suspicious conditions at the residence," officers found the body of Jessica R. Picciano of Endicott.

Based on the initial investigation, police classified the death as suspicious in nature and took a person of interest into custody.

The New York State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation and the State Police Forensic Investigation Unit are assisting Endicott authorities in the ongoing investigation.

Police said no additional information will be released at this time, but officials are reaching out to the public for leads.

Anyone with information that may be relevant to the probe is requested to contact the Endicott Police Department Detective Division at 607-757-2479.

This article originally appeared on Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin: Jessica Picciano, 35, found dead in Endicott home: What we know