Found Guilty of Murder

TechCrunch

Co-founder and CEO Vamsi Kurama says the number one advantage of being open source is privacy and security -- companies can have complete control over their data, with full visibility into the inner-workings of the Plane platform. "That our software can be hosted by our customers on their own infrastructure, with all the protections from the public internet, is a key driver for Plane’s adoption," Kurama told TechCrunch. Founded last November by brothers Vamsi and Vihar Kurama, the initial Plane GitHub repository actually preceded the formal launch by several months, though it was primarily an internal tool to help the creators deal with various pain-points they suffered when managing clients at a previous IT consulting company they worked at.