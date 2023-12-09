Found Guilty of Murder
A Washington court of appeals mostly upholds a gag order issued in the federal election interference case by Judge Tanya Chutkan, but rules that it was too broadly construed, allowing former President Donald Trump to publicly criticize special counsel Jack Smith.
Forget about marveling at the wonder that is flying; going through an airport is still very much a hassle, and this is where Atlanta-based startup Travelsist can help. Founded by former flight attendant Veronica Woodruff, the startup was a Startup Battlefield company at TechCrunch Disrupt earlier this year. At the time, I highlighted how it was part of a growing group of startups that make life easier for disabled individuals; but there are many more people that Travelsist can help, including working moms like Woodruff.
Less than three weeks ago, French startup Amo released ID. As I hinted in my article covering this much-anticipated launch, ID was Amo’s first idea. Once again, this new app will be dissected by social app enthusiasts and other companies working in this space because Amo was co-founded by 10 veterans in the industry who cut their teeth on Zenly, the location-sharing app that was acquired by Snap, grew to become one of Europe’s biggest social apps with 18 million daily active users and then was shut down by Snap.
Co-founded by Maurice Burger and Roman Engeler, Atla is building what Burger describes as "guardrails" for text-analyzing and -generating models in "high-stakes" domains. Burger previously co-founded the startup Syrup Tech, which develops AI-powered ecommerce inventory software. Atla's mission, Burger says, is to build safer AI systems by improving their truthfulness, reducing their harmfulness and increasing their reliability.
Virgin Galactic stock saw its biggest drop since June after founder Richard Branson said he won't be giving the company any more money.
"I've never lied about my age. I don't buy into that bulls***. It feels like another way to make women small," says the "Waitress" star ahead of her 44th birthday.
Amazon announced a deal with SpaceX for three Falcon 9 launches in 2025 that will carry some of its Project Kuiper satellites to orbit. SpaceX is Amazon's top competitor in the satellite internet space, and a rival of Blue Origin — founder Jeff Bezos' aerospace company.
Felicity Huffman breaks silence on college admissions scandal, four years after she was released from prison. Look back at the case.
Cuban joining forces with the Adelson family creates an uncomfortable situation all the way around.
Williams faced nine felony charges that carried a penalty of up to 30 years in prison.
A simple game of ping-pong made video games into a force to be reckoned with in 1972.
Ayaneo has revealed the specs and pricing for its AM01 mini PC. It's safe to say the company was inspired by the design of Apple's Macintosh.
The victims, all 20 years old, were walking in Burlington, Vt., on Saturday night when they were shot by a man with a handgun who fired at least four rounds “without speaking” and fled on foot.
The venture capital activity in Latin America is coming back, and startups there have a new pool of capital to go after. NXTP, a venture capital firm investing in early-stage, business-to-business startups, secured $98 million in capital commitments for its third fund — its largest fund to date. Touting itself as one of the region’s earliest venture capital firms, NXTP was founded in 2011 by Ariel Arrieta, Marta Cruz and Gonzalo Costa.
Co-founder and CEO Vamsi Kurama says the number one advantage of being open source is privacy and security -- companies can have complete control over their data, with full visibility into the inner-workings of the Plane platform. "That our software can be hosted by our customers on their own infrastructure, with all the protections from the public internet, is a key driver for Plane’s adoption," Kurama told TechCrunch. Founded last November by brothers Vamsi and Vihar Kurama, the initial Plane GitHub repository actually preceded the formal launch by several months, though it was primarily an internal tool to help the creators deal with various pain-points they suffered when managing clients at a previous IT consulting company they worked at.
Neuralink, the Elon Musk-founded company developing implantable chips that can read brain waves, has raised an additional $43 million in venture capital, according to a filing with the SEC. The filing published this week shows the company increased its previous tranche, led by Peter Thiel's Founders Fund, from $280 million to $323 million in early August. Founded in 2016, Neuralink has devised a sewing machine-like device capable of implanting ultra-thin threads inside the brain.
It’s been an eventful week for crypto exchanges and the U.S. government. Changpeng Zhao, also known as “CZ,” the founder and CEO of Binance, is stepping down and has pleaded guilty to a number of violations brought on through the Department of Justice and other U.S. agencies. Richard Teng, Binance’s former global head of regional markets, will be the exchange's new CEO, Zhao shared in a post on X Tuesday afternoon.