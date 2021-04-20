We found hundreds of posts about plans to attack the Capitol. Why aren't we seeing this evidence in court?

Ken Dilanian and Ben Collins
·10 min read

WASHINGTON — FBI officials have repeatedly said they gathered no credible intelligence in the weeks leading up to the Jan. 6 insurrection suggesting that pro-Trump extremists intended to storm the U.S. Capitol.

And even after months of intensive investigation, Justice Department prosecutors have presented no evidence so far that any of the 420 individuals charged to date for their actions on Jan. 6 planned in advance to attack the building in which Congress was certifying Joe Biden's victory in the presidential election.

But a new report by a private research group, and a separate review by NBC News, uncovered hundreds of social media posts discussing plans to move on the Capitol, including a map of the facility and talk of how to create a stampede that would overwhelm Capitol Police.

"You know there will be riot police preventing us from getting in the capitol building," one anonymous poster wrote in December. "What if we created a stampede/crush situation? Start pushing from the back. Surely they will have to get out of the way or get crushed. They're not going to start shooting people."

One post on a very active forum for angry Trump fans called the TheDonald.win was titled "If we occupy the Capitol building, there will be no vote." The top response to that post reads: "GOTTA OVERWHELM THE BARRICADES AND COPS."

The posts raise new questions about whether the FBI missed or failed to act on these threats, and why federal prosecutors have so far said in court they have not determined whether anyone planned the attack in advance. A Justice Department spokesman declined to comment, and the FBI did not respond to an NBC News request.

"This information, sitting in plain sight on the internet before Jan. 6, paints a clear picture of a planned and coordinated violent attack," Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse, a Rhode Island Democrat who serves on the Judiciary Committee, said in a statement to NBC News. "It's important to understand how much of this the FBI and DOJ knew, when they knew it, and how they decided which pieces of information warranted action."

In the past, FBI officials have said that unattributed comments on social media don't always add up to credible intelligence, in part because many people fail to act on the things they say online. They also have pointed to what they call an unvetted "situational information" report from their Norfolk field office describing unspecified plans to make "war" on the Capitol that was sent to law enforcement agencies around the country the night before the riots. That shows they did offer some warning, they say, while acknowledging the report did not circulate at the highest levels of the FBI.

Critics say the FBI missed a torrent of threats online in the days leading up to Jan. 6.

"There are thousands of posts — with tens of thousands of comments — detailing plans to travel to Washington and engage in violence against the U.S. Capitol," said Daniel Jones, a former FBI analyst and longtime Senate investigator who is now president of Advance Democracy. "The ultimate end goal of this violence was, on behalf of Trump, to disrupt the Congress and overturn the presidential election."

The Advance Democracy report gathered the material from a now-defunct website, TheDonald.win, where Trump supporters vented their anger in the wake of an election they believed was stolen from the former president. The report was first detailed last week by the Washington Post. NBC News obtained the full cache of postings from the defunct website and reviewed material that was not included in the Advance Democracy report.

While some of those who posted on TheDonald.win participated in the Capitol riot — some posted photos of themselves on the scene that were reviewed by NBC News — what's not clear is whether any of those who posted specific plans or threats of violence against the Capitol are among the defendants who have been charged. The posts reviewed by NBC News are anonymous, and the court documents in the cases against alleged Capitol rioters don't always detail their social media handles.

Sen. Gary Peters, the Michigan Democrat who chairs the Homeland Security Committee, called what happened Jan. 6 "a massive and historic intelligence failure."

Image: Trump Supporters Hold
Image: Trump Supporters Hold

Still unclear is whether it was a failure to collect intelligence or a failure to act on intelligence that had been collected.

A report by the Capitol Police Inspector General released Thursday says that force's intelligence unit was aware that "Congress itself was the target on the 6th," but didn't act on it, leaving the Capitol poorly defended.

Yet the FBI, not the Capitol Police, is ultimately responsible for detecting and thwarting terrorism attacks, and FBI officials have continued to insist there was no intelligence failure. An investigation by the Department of Justice Inspector General is ongoing.

"None of us had any intelligence that suggested individuals were going to storm and breach the Capitol," Jill Sanborn, then the FBI's top counterterrorism official, told a Senate committee on March 3.

"We do not have at this point someone explicitly saying our plan is to force entry into the Capitol in order to stop the certification," an assistant U.S. attorney told a federal judge on March 12.

FBI officials have not said say whether anyone at the FBI was aware of the hundreds of posts calling for violence on TheDonald.win. The intelligence report from the FBI's Norfolk, Virginia, field office described threats to attack the Capitol, and was passed to the Capitol Police on Jan. 5. Sanborn called it "raw, unvetted information, and said neither she nor FBI Director Christopher Wray had been briefed on it.

Social media was teeming with angry rhetoric in the weeks before Jan. 6, and experts say it wasn't the usual venting.

On Jan. 5, NBC News published a story based in part on postings from TheDonald.win, headlined "Violent threats ripple through far-right internet forums ahead of protest."

FBI officials acknowledge that there were calls for violence at the Jan. 6 "Stop the Steal" rally by Trump supporters, held just prior to the Capitol attack, but they say they did not add up to specific, credible intelligence.

Yet on TheDonald.win, the talk of attacking the Capitol was granular in its detail.

For example, many posters discussed surrounding the entire Capitol complex, including blocking tunnels that lead from surrounding House and Senate office buildings to the Capitol itself.

"Don't forget, there are three subways leading to and from the Capital that Congress uses to escape. Hypothetically speaking, if those were occupied or sabotaged, they'd have to come out and face us in order to leave," a user named "Free Speech Master" responded.

an anonymous post on TheDonald.win ahead of the Jan. 6 Capitol riot. (obtained by NBC News)
an anonymous post on TheDonald.win ahead of the Jan. 6 Capitol riot. (obtained by NBC News)

A map was posted showing entrances and exits to the Capitol and the tunnels that connect it to nearby House and Senate office buildings.

"Black X's are for those ready for action if Congress tries to certify the steal. There's 535 politicians and ~3500 guards," a poster under the username "The Mutualist" wrote on Dec. 28.

The map was reposted over the next several days. Some users expressed the belief that taking the Capitol would lead to a successful coup, because "all the other agencies… are directly under the control of Trump."

An anonymous post on TheDonald.win ahead of the Jan. 6 Capitol riot. (obtained by NBC News)
An anonymous post on TheDonald.win ahead of the Jan. 6 Capitol riot. (obtained by NBC News)

"Bring handcuffs and zipties to DC," reads another post from a user named CommunismSucks. "No more tolerating 'elected' officials who hate our country. January 6th is the chance to restore this country. Barging into the Capitol through multiple entryways is the surest way to have our bases covered and apprehend these traitors."

Some posts discussed what type of guns to bring, and how to build gallows and tie nooses to hang members of Congress.

A noose and makeshift gallows was in fact erected by rioters on the West side of the Capitol on Jan. 6.

One poster who said he "works on types of doors," discussed how rioters could break through the Capitol's historic doors.

"Remember, these are things that can be replaced…" the poster said. "So if you need to batter them down, go for it."

Some users on TheDonald.win asked for help in joining extremist groups, including The Proud Boys, some of whose members have been charged with conspiracy in the Capitol riots.

After a Dec. 19 post on TheDonald.win titled "How do I join the Proud Boys?" the most popular response was by the user eplettner: "Come to DC on January 6th."

"That's the plan," the original poster responded.

An anonymous post on TheDonald.win ahead of the Jan. 6 Capitol riot. (obtained by NBC News)
An anonymous post on TheDonald.win ahead of the Jan. 6 Capitol riot. (obtained by NBC News)

Users posted pictures of flights and buses full of Trump supporters en route to D.C. for the event on the 6. One user, who called themself "2021is1776," posted a picture of his hotel room full of weapons and tactical gear.

"Hoping not to need them they are a contingency, plenty of other items on hand for anything other than all out...well you know. the escalation is up to the BLM/ Police," that user wrote.

An anonymous post on TheDonald.win ahead of the Jan. 6 Capitol riot. (obtained by NBC News)
An anonymous post on TheDonald.win ahead of the Jan. 6 Capitol riot. (obtained by NBC News)

Hours before the riots, users began posting lists of government officials they hoped to "track down." "When all of the s--t starts, I want to be in the group that tracks down this guy," the user BlooperBoy wrote above a picture of Anthony Fauci on Jan. 5.

An anonymous post on TheDonald.win ahead of the Jan. 6 Capitol riot. (obtained by NBC News)
An anonymous post on TheDonald.win ahead of the Jan. 6 Capitol riot. (obtained by NBC News)

"Congress has a choice to make tomorrow," reads a post by the user Doejohnblowjoe, followed by a meme that reads "Certify Trump" or "Get Lynched by Patriots."

An anonymous post on TheDonald.win ahead of the Jan. 6 Capitol riot. (obtained by NBC News)
An anonymous post on TheDonald.win ahead of the Jan. 6 Capitol riot. (obtained by NBC News)

It wasn't just on TheDonald.Win. Other posters on 4chan's /pol/ board, which is unaffiliated with TheDonald but shares extremist far-right users and viewpoints, made even more explicit threats before Jan. 6.

"You can go to Washington on Jan 6 and help storm the Capitol," one anonymous user wrote on Jan. 5. "As many patriots as can be. We will storm the government buildings, kill cops, kill security guards, kill federal employees and agents, and demand a recount."

As NBC News has previously reported, confusion and caution pervades the FBI's approach to reviewing social media. Even though the Justice Department guidelines that govern FBI tactics say the bureau should be proactive in hunting for threats, the FBI says it must wait for a tip before it can look even at public social media.

Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Calif., the chairman of the House Intelligence Committee, asked FBI Director Christopher Wray about the issue at last week's hearing on top national security threats.

"It appears that probably some of the best intelligence prior to Jan. 6 was open source," Schiff said. "It was discussion on social media (about) plans to attack the Capitol. This raises a important but very difficult question for the bureau….what is the bureau's policy in terms of your ability to review social media when it's appropriate to do it when it's not appropriate to do it? Do you have a clear policy on that, and are there legal constraints as well that preclude you from getting the intelligence that you need?"

In his response, Wray said that absent a tip or some other impetus, the bureau was not free to hunt for threats of violence or domestic terror plots social media, even if the posts are public.

"We do not as the FBI, simply patrol social media, looking for problems," he said.

He added, "We have properly predicated investigations where we look at social media as a key part of those investigations. We get tips from social media companies, which we follow up on. We get tips from members of the public about things they see on social media. And if we have the appropriate predication, we follow up on those."

He did not address the Justice Department guidelines that govern the FBI, which state:

"To carry out its central mission of preventing the commission of terrorist acts against the United States and its people, the FBI must proactively draw on available sources of information to identify terrorist threats and activities…It cannot be content to wait for leads to come in through the actions of others, but rather must be vigilant in detecting terrorist activities to the full extent permitted by law, with an eye towards early intervention and prevention of acts of terrorism before they occur."

Recommended Stories

  • Officer who defended Capitol died of natural causes, officials say

    Sicknick was previously believed to have died from injuries sustained during the riot.

  • Trump Repeatedly Ducks Hannity’s Question About Running for President in 2024 (Video)

    Former President Donald Trump repeatedly ducked Sean Hannity’s questions about whether he was running for president again in 2024 during his first on-camera interview with Fox News after losing the election. “Are you running again in 2024? What are the odds?” Hannity asked. “First of all, it’s a long time. The odds, the odds. What are the odds?” Trump responded. “I am looking at it very seriously. Beyond seriously. From a legal standpoint, I don’t want to really talk about it yet.” Also Read: Mike Lindell Pranked Into Taking a Fake Call From Trump on Livestream: 'Hello, Mr. President!' (Video) It’s not immediately clear what legal issue Trump was referring to. Earlier in his interview, Trump — who was vaccinated — said he was asked to make a commercial encouraging his supporters to get the COVID-19 vaccine but said he wasn’t interested in doing so because the FDA paused the Johnson & Johnson vaccine. “I said they want me to do a commercial, some commercial, and they do this pause?” Trump said while suggesting, without evidence, that the FDA “love Pfizer” and that Pfizer “doesn’t like me.” Also Read: Trump Falls 298 Places on Forbes' Billionaires List Since He Became President The former president also took issue with how the press covered the way he walked down a metal ramp at the West Point Military Academy last summer. “I had an instance where, on a slippery, slippery ramp, a piece of steel — very steep and very long, no railings, no nothing, and it was pouring at West Point, and the last thing I want to do is go down,” Trump said. Read original story Trump Repeatedly Ducks Hannity’s Question About Running for President in 2024 (Video) At TheWrap

  • Israel logs Indian COVID-19 variant, sees some vaccine efficacy against it

    Israel has registered eight cases of a coronavirus variant first identified in India and believes that the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine is at least partially effective against it, an Israeli health official said on Tuesday. An initial seven cases of the Indian variant were detected in Israel last week among people arriving from abroad and who have since undergone preliminary testing, the Health Ministry said. "The impression is that the Pfizer vaccine has efficacy against it, albeit a reduced efficacy," the ministry's director-general, Hezi Levy, told Kan public radio, saying the number of cases of the variant in Israel now stood at eight.

  • One America News fires producer who publicly criticized the pro-Trump network's election coverage

    At the right-wing news channel One America News Network, "there's still serious doubts about who's actually president," as OAN correspondent Pearson Sharp said in a March 28 report. OAN "has become a kind of Trump TV for the post-Trump age," The New York Times reported Sunday, and some of its "coverage has not had the full support of the staff." One OAN producer, Marty Golingan, said the network had lurched to the right since he joined in 2016. The "majority" of his colleagues "did not believe the voter fraud claims being run on the air," Golingan told the Times, and "a lot of people said, 'This is insane, and maybe if [Dominion Voting Systems] sue us, we'll stop putting stories like this out.'" He said OAN's news director, Lindsay Oakley, reprimanded him for referring to "President Biden" in news copy. Golingan was fired Monday. He had told the Times' Rachel Abrams he would wear being sacked as "a badge of honor." UPDATE: One America News has fired Marty Golingan, who told us staffers don't think many of OAN's stories are true. “I’ve given up my journalistic integrity already, and to be fired, that would make me feel good,” he had told me. “I would wear it like a badge of honor.” — Rachel C. Abrams (@RachelAbramsNY) April 19, 2021 Of 18 current and former OAN staffers Abrams interviewed, 16 said their employer had broadcast reports they consider misleading, in accurate, or untrue. But several said they have bills to pay and few other job prospects. "We're not Nazis," one producer told Abrams. "Just, like, everyday people." More stories from theweek.comThe new HBO show you won't be able to stop watchingDonald Trump's most dangerous political legacyFauci flubs the freedom question

  • Chauvin Trial Judge Says Maxine Waters Comments Could Lead to Trial Being ‘Overturned’ on Appeal

    The judge in the Chauvin trial stated Monday that inflammatory remarks by Representative Maxine Waters could lead to the trial being “overturned” on appeal. Waters had called for demonstrators to “get more confrontational” and protest in the streets if no guilty verdict was reached in the case. Waters delivered the comments over the weekend ahead of closing arguments in the high-profile case against former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin, who’s been charged with the murder of George Floyd. Chauvin faces three criminal counts, including second-degree murder, third-degree murder, and second-degree manslaughter. The defense in the Chauvin case raised an objection that Waters’s comments could be prejudicial to the jury and grounds for a mistrial. In response to the defense attorney’s argument, Judge Peter Cahill said, “I’ll give you that Congresswoman Waters may have given you something on appeal that may result in this whole trial being overturned.” “We have U.S. representatives threatening acts of violence in relation to this specific case, it’s mind boggling,” defense attorney Eric Nelson said to Cahill. “I wish elected officials would stop talking about this case, especially in a way that is disrespectful to the rule of law and to the judicial branch in our function,” Cahill continued. He said that while elected officials are allowed to give their opinions, he wished they would do so in a manner that is consistent with their oath to the Constitution and respectful to a co-equal branch of government. Chauvin trial Judge Peter Cahill responds to defense request for a mistrial over comments by Rep. Maxine Waters (D-CA): “I’ll give you that Congresswoman Waters may have given you something on appeal that may result in this whole trial being overturned.” pic.twitter.com/jPp7zl0iGd — The Recount (@therecount) April 19, 2021 Cahill explained that jury members were already told to sequester themselves from the news cycle, and he trusted that they followed those instructions. Despite Cahill’s dismay with Waters’s comments on the court case, however, he said her words were not enough to constitute a mistrial. Cahill subsequently denied the defense bench’s motion for a mistrial. Waters visited Brooklyn Center, Minn. on Saturday, the suburb where Daunte Wright, a 20-year-old African-American man, was shot and killed by a white police officer during a traffic stop the previous weekend. During a demonstration there, Waters said, “We’ve got to stay on the street, and we’ve got to get more active. We’ve got to get more confrontational. We’ve got to make sure that they know that we mean business.” Since Wright’s death, protests have erupted, prompting the state to mobilize the Minnesota National Guard. In the event that Chauvin was acquitted, Waters vowed to “fight with all of the people who stand for justice.” She added, “We’ve got to get justice in this country, and we cannot allow these killings to continue.” Republican members of Congress quickly responded to Waters’ calls for continued violence and protest in Minnesota. House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) described her words as “dangerous.” “Maxine Waters is inciting violence in Minneapolis — just as she has incited it in the past,” McCarthy tweeted late Sunday evening. “If Speaker Pelosi doesn’t act against this dangerous rhetoric, I will bring action this week,” McCarthy continued. Rep. Marjorie Talyor Greene (R-Ga.) called for Waters to be ousted from the House of Representatives for her “continual incitement of violence” and said she planned to introduce a resolution next week.

  • Hilary Duff says her 9-year-old son walked in 'right as I was pulling the baby out' during her home birth

    Hilary Duff said that it's important to her to have an honest conversation with Luca about women and childbirth so he respects the women in his life.

  • 'Beyond seriously:' Donald Trump (again) teases another presidential run in 2024

    "I am looking at it very seriously, beyond seriously," former President Donald Trump told Sean Hannity about running for president in 2024.

  • Biden reportedly briefed major bank CEOs before unveiling infrastructure plan, corporate tax hike

    Some prominent business groups have vocally opposed Biden's tax hike, but many have been silent and some even supportive, like Jeff Bezos.

  • Nasa successfully flies small helicopter on Mars

    The Ingenuity drone completes the first powered, controlled flight by an aircraft on another world.

  • Philippines' Duterte would send navy ships in South China Sea to assert claim over resources

    Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte said on Monday he was prepared to send his military ships in the South China Sea to "stake a claim" over oil and mineral resources in the disputed part of the strategic waterway. With some critics complaining Duterte had gone soft by refusing to push Beijing to comply with an arbitration ruling, he said the public can be assured he would assert the country's claims to resources like oil and minerals in the South China Sea. Duterte has sought to build an alliance with China and has been reluctant to confront its leadership, having been promised billions of dollars of loans and investments, much of which have yet to materialise, frustrating nationalists.

  • Derek Chauvin's defense focuses on reasonable doubt in a closing argument that compares the murder case to baking cookies

    Attorney Eric Nelson told jurors they must consider all the facts and circumstances Chauvin had to assess when he used force on George Floyd.

  • Sony admits it made the 'wrong decision' and will now keep storefronts open for classic PlayStation games after fans complained

    PlayStation fans were furious that Sony had plans to close the PlayStation 3 and PlayStation Vita digital storefronts. Now, Sony's reversing course.

  • The war against Russia's spies just cost Putin billions from a cancelled nuclear contract

    "Losing this many intelligence officers will reduce the amount of activity and capabilities of the Russians," said the central European official.

  • The bosses of the Suez Canal say the excavator operator who helped free the Ever Given is getting his overtime pay, plus a bonus

    After Insider interviewed Abdullah Abdul-Gawad, whose digger helped free the Ever Given, the Suez Canal Authority said he got his overtime.

  • Judge calls out Maxine Waters's comments on Chauvin murder trial as 'abhorrent'

    Just moments after the jury had exited the courtroom on Monday to begin deliberations in the trial of Derek Chauvin, the defense attorney pushed for a mistrial over its coverage.

  • No man-to-man for Prince Charles and Harry as Duke heads back to US

    The Duke of Sussex will return to California without having a private meeting with his father, The Telegraph understands. Many family members had hoped the pair would take the opportunity to spend some time together alone, to air their differences face to face. But despite a 10,000-mile round trip, the Duke was either unable, or unwilling, to pin down the Prince of Wales, who is still coming to terms with the death of his father. While the Duke’s travel plans have not been disclosed, he is thought likely to return home to his pregnant wife, the Duchess of Sussex, 39, and their son Archie, who turns two next month, within the next day or two. The lack of any time spent with his father suggests that feelings over his Oprah Winfrey interview are still running high and the fallout remains raw.

  • Facebook says it will remove content that 'praises, celebrates or mocks George Floyd's death' ahead of Chauvin trial verdict

    In anticipation of the results of the Derek Chauvin trial, Facebook is making a major moderation change aimed at protecting George Floyd's memory.

  • VIDEO: 'What you saw, you saw': Watch highlights of the trial of Derek Chauvin, charged with killing George Floyd

    Attorneys for the prosecution and defense presented their closing arguments in the murder trial of former police officer Derek Chauvin, charged with killing George Floyd. Watch highlights of the entire trial.

  • Trump says he is ‘beyond seriously’ considering 2024 presidential run, misses ‘helping people’

    Former president gives first sit down interview with major news network since he left for Florida

  • Ben Higgins says it was 'incredibly courageous' of 'Bachelorette' winner Zac Clark to open up about his drug addiction on the show

    Ben Higgins was also addicted to painkillers in the past, but didn't talk about it during his season of "The Bachelor."