'We found nothing:' Thousands of IS victims still missing

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
BASSEM MROUE
·5 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Mohammed Nour Abdelkerim
    Minister of Defense of Chad, rebel leader

BEIRUT (AP) — For journalist Amer Matar, a decade-long search for his younger brother has defined him and changed the course of his life, now dedicated to researching and documenting crimes committed by the Islamic State group in Syria.

His brother, Mohammed Nour Matar, vanished in Syria’s northern city of Raqqa in 2013 while reporting on an explosion that hit the headquarters of an insurgent group. His burnt camera was found at the scene of the blast, and his family soon after got word he was in an IS prison. But there has been no other sign of him since.

Mohammed Nour is among thousands of people believed to have been seized by the Islamic State, the extremist group that in 2014 overran large parts of Syria and Iraq, where it set up a so-called Islamic Caliphate and brutalized the population for years.

Three years after its territorial defeat, thousands are still missing and accountability for their captors remains elusive. Families of the missing feel abandoned by a world that has largely moved on, while they struggle alone to uncover the fate of their loved ones.

“These violations may constitute crimes against humanity, war crimes, and even genocide in some cases,” the Washington-based Syria Justice and Accountability Center said in a report published Thursday. “These families have the right to know the truth about the fate of their loved ones.”

The rights group says that between 2013 and 2017, when IS ruled much of northern and eastern Syria, the militant group detained thousands who remain missing and whose families continue to live in a state of grief and uncertainty.

In its report titled “Unearthing Hope: The Search for the Missing Victims of ISIS,” SJAC said that approximately 6,000 bodies have been exhumed from dozens of mass graves dug by IS in northeast Syria, and retrieved from buildings destroyed by airstrikes of the U.S.-led coalition during the military campaign that eventually brought down IS.

This may amount to approximately half of the total number of missing people in the northeast, according to the group, although estimates of the missing vary.

Mohammed Nour Matar had become a citizen journalist during Syria’s civil war, and he was often out with his camera documenting the conflict. He went missing on Aug. 13, 2013 while covering an explosion in Raqqa that went off outside the offices of the Ahfad al-Rasoul faction, one of several insurgent groups that were rivals of IS. He was 21 at the time and was working on a documentary about Raqqa and its residents’ opposition to IS.

Four months later, Raqqa became Syria’s first provincial capital to fall under the full control of IS. When the extremists declared a so-called caliphate in June 2014, the city became their de-facto capital. The group ruled Matar’s hometown of Raqqa with fear, setting up scores of detention centers in different parts of the city, brutalizing opponents and even placing heads of beheaded victims in the city’s Naim Square — Arabic for “Paradise.”

In the report, SJAC documented for the first time the vast web of detention facilities that were central to IS disappearances. Different wings of the IS security apparatus systematically used this network of 152 police stations, training camps, and secret security prisons to detain kidnapped civilians and members of rival armed groups, in some cases before issuing death sentences or summarily executing them.

It listed 33 detention facilities in the city of Raqqa alone.

SJAC says alleged perpetrators who may hold evidence necessary to identify remains are languishing in prisons of the U.S.-backed Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces “with no fair judicial procedures in sight.” It says other former IS members live in their home countries where they returned after the group was defeated.

“The permanent defeat of ISIS cannot be secured without justice for the victims of the organization’s crimes, including those who remain missing,” it said.

Amer Matar, who now lives in Berlin with his parents and siblings, said they were told at one point that Mohammed Nour was being held in a jail in the city. Some former prisoners who had seen him there provided personal details that only the family knew.

But as of 2014, the family lost any proof of life.

Amer Matar has traveled to Syria several times over the past years to try get information about his brother, even going to mass graves as bodies were being removed.

The International Commission on Missing Persons has started collecting DNA samples from families of the missing but they are moving slowly, and Matar said his family has not given samples yet.

Also a journalist, Matar began a few years ago collecting thousands of IS documents and 3D photographs of IS detention centers. He now works with activists from Syria, Iraq, Germany, France, Japan and the U.S. to set up a virtual museum about the extremists.

He said the aim is to have a platform where the families of the missing can find information about their loved ones, where they can walk virtually inside the jails, see names of detainees, read documents and witness sites of mass graves and information about those buried there, whether in Syria or in Iraq.

Asked if his family has hope, Matar said that “the most difficult question is about hope. Sometimes I lose hope because logic says there is no hope.”

Asked if in his research he found evidence about Mohammed Nour, Matar said, “My mother asks me this question every month or every few weeks. My answer regrettably is, ‘We found nothing.”’

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • India may have imported coal from Russia at a discount

    Russia is increasingly India’s go-to destination for key commodities, thanks to steep discounts. India is being offered Russian coal at a discount of around $10 per metric tonne over Australia’s Newcastle thermal coal. With global coal prices doubling in the wake of the Ukraine war, Indian buyers have been scrambling for lucrative Russian offers.

  • Myanmar exempts foreign businesses, NGOs from forex rules

    Myanmar is exempting approved foreign investors, embassies, United Nations agencies and non-government organizations from its rules requiring conversion of foreign exchange into the local currency, officials said Thursday. Aung Naing Oo, the army-installed government’s minister for Investment and Foreign Economic Relations, said Thursday in an online briefing that details of the central bank’s new rule were being worked out.

  • Angela_Fulton

    Angela Fulton remembers her brother Warren Steven "Stevie" Slayman, who was murdered in 1994, and advocates for other crime victims and their families

  • Toyota to invest $383 million in U.S. plants to support 4-cylinder engine production

    The U.S.-listed shares of Toyota Motor Corp. rose 0.2% in morning trading, after the Japan-based auto maker announced plans to invest $383 million in four of its U.S. production plants, to support the production of four cylinder engines, including options for hybrid electric vehicles. The investment includes $222 million in Toyota's Huntsville, Ala. plant, to create a new four-cylinder production line; $16 million in the Georgetown, Ky., to expand its four-cylinder engine line; $109 million in t

  • Le Pen and Macron French election posters vandalised in Paris

    "Fascist", "5 years is already too much!", "Give the cash back": some voters in Paris are clearly unimpressed with the election posters put up by Emmanuel Macron and Marine le Pen, the last candidates standing in France's presidential election.

  • Pakistan's new finance minister faces tight time frame to tackle crises

    Pakistan's new prime minister has appointed 57-year-old economist and businessman Miftah Ismail as the finance minister who will be tasked with quickly arresting a downward economic spiral and getting IMF talks back on track. Ismail, who briefly held the post four years ago, brings with him a record of decisive policy action and a close relationship with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif but faces a daunting array of challenges, from falling foreign currency reserves to soaring inflation and potentially historic deficits. In that short period, Ismail scrapped costly government exchange rate controls and gave the Pakistani rupee more flexibility, while cutting income taxes as part of a growth promotion policy.

  • 32 people in China's Guangzhou city were quarantined in an internet cafe for 9 days after a Covid case was detected next door

    One woman played so many online games during the lockdown, that her gaming account upgraded from "diamond" to "master" level.

  • At least 208 children have died in Ukraine because of Russia's invasion, says Ukraine's Office of the Attorney General

    Some of the attacks described by Ukraine include a purported incident where two girls, aged 7 and 11, were shot in a civilian car by Russian military.

  • Sudan anger over racist slur caught on air at Bashir trial

    A derogatory remark during a live broadcast reveals how racism still permeates all sections of society.

  • Ukraine has liberated nearly 1,000 settlements from Russian control, Zelenskyy says

    Ukraine has liberated nearly 1,000 settlements from the Russian invaders, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced late Wednesday. Zelenskyy's speech focused on the prospect of Ukraine joining the European Union, celebrating the visit of European Council President Charles Michel.

  • Las Cruces police confirm killing a 75-year-old woman as family speaks out

    Amelia Baca lived with dementia and was experiencing a mental health crisis at the time of the shooting, her grandson said. Police say she was armed with a knife.

  • Los Angeles Goes Full Wild West

    Featuring Challengers used as battering rams!

  • Lucky Charms Cereal Responds to Investigation Into Thousands of Reported Illnesses

    The FDA is investigating reports after thousands claim to have fallen sick after eating Lucky Charms cereal. On April 18, the brand issued a statement.

  • Woman pulls gun on clerk at Memphis gas station, police say

    Memphis Police officers are asking for the public’s help in finding a woman who pulled a gun on a gas station employee Monday night.

  • Fact check: False claim that Putin rescued 35,000 imprisoned Ukrainian children

    USA TODAY found no evidence Putin rescued 35,000 imprisoned children from tunnels and subways in Ukraine.

  • Russia tests nuclear-capable missile

    STORY: Russia said on Wednesday it had conducted a test launch of its Sarmat intercontinental ballistic missile, a new addition to its nuclear arsenal which President Vladimir Putin said would make Moscow's enemies 'stop and think'.Russia released footage of what it says shows the test launch of the new missile. The Sarmat has been under development for years, and its test-launch is not a surprise for the West, but it comes at a moment of extreme global tension over the war in Ukraine.PUTIN: "The new complex has the highest tactical and technical characteristics and can penetrate all modern anti-missile defenses. It has no analogues in the world and will not have any for a long time to come."The missile test came as Ukrainian forces were making their last stand in the besieged city of Mariupol, after a Russian ultimatum to surrender or die expired on Wednesday.Once a prosperous port of 400,000 people and now a devastated wasteland, Russia was hitting the city's last main Ukrainian stronghold - the Azovstal steel plant, with bunker-buster bombs, Kyiv said.Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said about 1,000 civilians remained trapped in the plant. In a video posted online on Wednesday, Ukrainian commander Serhiy Volyna - still fighting in Mariupol - urged the international community to help evacuate wounded Ukrainian fighters and their families."This is our appeal to the world. It may be our last. We may have only a few days or hours left. The enemy units are dozens of times larger than ours, they have dominance in the air, in artillery, in ground troops, in equipment and in tanks."U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken warned of a grim aftermath once the fighting ends. "What the world witnessed just a couple of weeks ago when the receding Russian tide from Bucha revealed what was left in its wake in terms of death, destruction and atrocities. We can only anticipate that one: this tide at some point also recedes from Mariupol, we are going to see far worse, If that's possible to imagine."A small convoy of buses carried some civilians out of Mariupol Wednesday – but Ukrainian officials say the number of people evacuated was far fewer than planned.

  • Putin will ‘take the blame’ when Ukraine war fails, Russia expert says

    Yale History Professor Timothy Snyder joins MSNBC’s Lawrence O’Donnell to discuss how isolated Vladimir Putin is from the truth about the how the war is going amid reports that Kremlin insiders are concerned Putin’s war is a catastrophic mistake and why Putin will have a “tricky time” trying to claim victory to celebrate on May 9th.

  • DA ‘really disgusted’ bond was granted to alleged gang member accused of shooting APD officer

    Christian Eppinger is accused of shooting Officer David Rodgers six times near the Colonial Square Apartment homes off Old Hapeville Road on Feb. 7.

  • Surprisingly low Shanghai COVID death count spurs questions

    Lu Muying died on April 1 in a government quarantine facility in Shanghai, with her family on the phone as doctors tried to resuscitate her. Lu’s death underscores how the true extent of the virus toll in Shanghai has been obscured by Chinese authorities. The result is a blurred portrait of an outbreak that has sweeping ramifications for both the people of Shanghai and the rest of the world, given the city’s place as an economic, manufacturing and shipping hub.

  • Sanctioned Russian tycoon publicly rips Putin's 'crazy war' in Ukraine and calls those who support the invasion 'morons'

    Millionaire Oleg Tinkov — who has been sanctioned in the UK — wrote "innocent people and soldiers are dying" in a scathing post on Instagram