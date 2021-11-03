'We have found peace in our hearts to forgive you:' Man sentenced for murder in York County

Aaron Wollman was a son, brother, uncle and great friend. He had a heart of gold. And he loved children, especially his nieces and nephews, his father said on Wednesday in the York County Judicial Center.

Wollman, he said, was the youngest of five sons and grew up in a religious household.

But the disease of addiction enveloped him. It was like a lion had him in its grip.

Aaron Wollman, 25, of Denver, Lancaster County.

Then, on April 16, 2018, Lleland Wade shot and killed Wollman, 25, of Denver, Lancaster County, at the intersection of Bare and Furnace roads in Lower Chanceford Township. He believed that he was going to the area to buy drugs.

His father, Clarence, said the killing has left a void. But he said loved ones do not harbor bitterness.

“It is because of our faith in God that we have found peace in our hearts to forgive you,” said Clarence Wollman, who initially read from a letter that his son, Joshua, wrote before adding a few remarks. “It is our prayer and hope that you find Christ.”

Before handing down the sentence, Common Pleas Judge Harry M. Ness addressed the Wollman family and stated, “You will never get over this, but trust me, you will get through it.”

Ness later ordered Wade, 36, formerly of Richland, Mississippi, to serve 28 1/6 to 56 1/3 years in prison on charges of third-degree murder, theft, carrying a firearm without a license and related crimes.

Wade’s attorney, Chief Deputy Public Defender Ron Jackson, asked for a sentence of 10 to 25 years in prison.

At the time, Jackson said, his client was regularly using methamphetamine and alcohol.

Wade, he said, disclosed that he experienced abuse in his childhood. He was diagnosed with mental health conditions including post-traumatic stress, bipolar and substance use disorders.

“He pretty much shoots off the radar in regards to trauma,” Jackson said.

Jackson said his client — though, admittedly, not immediately — took responsibility for the crime.

Next, Wade unfurled a handwritten statement. He said he knew that his actions were wrong.

“I took a young man’s life away from him, and he didn’t deserve it,” Wade said. “He made me angry, and that’s no excuse.”

He said he was highly intoxicated and not in the right mind. Wade said he believes that he’s a good person who’s “not beyond rehabilitation.”

Later, Wade apologized to the Wollman family.

“I know that there’s nothing that I can say or do that will bring him back to you,” Wade said. “May God bless your family.”

But First Assistant District Attorney Tim Barker pushed for a sentence of 30 2/3 to 61 1/3 years in prison, declaring that Wade has demonstrated a “pattern of trying to continue to commit numerous illegal deeds.”

Before the murder, Wade was wanted in both Sandusky, Ohio, and Greene County, Mississippi.

Wade, he said, stole a gun to commit the crime. He blamed a friend, Kevin Galvin, for the killing. And then he orchestrated a conspiracy involving a former romantic partner as well as a corrections officer to smuggle drugs into York County Prison.

Since he’s been incarcerated, Wade has been written up 12 times. That includes an infraction last week involving possession of a sharpened instrument, Barker said.

Barker said he was sensitive to the devastating nature of addiction. But he spoke about the need to ensure protection of the public.

“Quite frankly,” Barker said, “we believe that any minimum sentence that allows him out of jail before the age of 60 winds up increasing the danger to society.”

Wade must pay almost $6,430 in restitution. He will receive credit for the 1,296 days that he’s spent in York County Prison.

