He found his roommate dead, but is the Vineland hotel to blame for his distress?

VINELAND – When Richard Sperazza, a member of a traveling utilities crew, returned to his darkened hotel room late one night, he noticed his roommate was already in bed.

The next morning, Sperazza saw the co-worker, normally an early riser, was apparently still sleeping.

But a closer look showed the man’s “eyes were open, uh, he was not — nothing really going on, you know,” Sperazza said, according to a recent court ruling.

“So I ran over, grabbed his foot. It was ice cold,” he remembered of 42-year-old Scott Ivan Strayer.

Sperazza said he checked the Pennsylvania man twice for a pulse, then ran “panicked” to his boss’ room at the Wyngate by Windham Vineland.

What happened at Vineland hotel?

A second shock came later that day when a police officer told Sperazza that his friend had been shot several times.

The hotel homicide led to an investigation and, eventually, a murder conviction.

It also prompted a lawsuit by Sperazza. He sought damages from the owners and operators of the Landis Avenue hotel for the emotional harm he suffered upon finding Strayer’s body.

Sperazza and Strayer were part of a five-man crew that had been staying at the Landis Avenue hotel for about a month.

Two brothers, Larry and Charles Pulcine, shared a second room, and the crew’s boss, Mark Knowles, had a third.

On the night of the murder, the ruling says, Sperazza left his room to drink beer in the Pulcine brothers’ room for about 90 minutes, according to the Jan. 19 decision.

During that time, Larry Pulcine left his brother and Sperazza for about 30 minutes, purportedly to do laundry, It says.

When Sperazza left his room to join the brothers around 10 p.m., he told investigators, the TV was on and Strayer seemed to be asleep.

When he returned around 11:30 p.m., the TV was off but Strayer was still in bed. Sperazza said he did not turn on his room’s lights to avoid disturbing Strayer, using his cellphone’s flashlight instead.

An investigation found the Pulcines had approached the front desk around 10 p.m. on the night of the murder.

At their request, a hotel clerk created two keycards — one for the brothers’ room and a second for the room shared by Sperazzo and Strayer, the ruling says.

How killer entered hotel room

An access log showed the new keycard given to the Pulcines was used to enter the victim's room shortly before 10:30 p.m. A detective determined Strayer was shot between that time and 11:30 p.m.

Police charged Larry Pulcine, now 41, with murder and weapons offenses.

The prosecution gave no motive for the crime, but said the murder weapon was a gun, owned by Larry Pulcine, that was found in a field behind the hotel.

Pulcine was convicted of all charges at trial in June 2019 and is serving a 45-year term

Sperazzo, an Asbury Park resident who was best man at Strayer’s wedding, sued for negligent infliction of emotion distress.

Attorneys for both sides could not be reached for comment.

Among other points, the suit contended Sperazzo, by finding Strayer’s body, had been “placed in fear of his safety and caused to sustain and suffer severe emotional distress.”

An expert witness for Sperazzo asserted the hotel’s enforcement of a proper keycard control system could have prevented Larry Pulcine's entry into the victim's room.

But the Jan. 19 appellate ruling found Sperazzo had not shown the defendants caused his emotional distress.

The 18-page decision upheld a January 2021 ruling by Superior Court Judge James Swift.

In his ruling, Swift acknowledged a hotel clerk “shouldn’t have given the keycard to Mr. Pulcine" but he also observed the crew members had appeared to be friends and were known to the hotel staff after their long stay.

“It’s not like they gave the keycard to a stranger, but putting that all aside, the defendants here didn’t cause, whether negligently, intentionally or recklessly, any of the emotional distress that (Sperazzo) is now suffering from," Swift found, according to the appellate ruling.

The three-judge panel also said Sperazzo had not satisfied a key requirement his claim.

It noted Sperazzo was not present when his friend was killed, did not encounter the shooter in his hotel room, and “was not even aware that Strayer had been murdered.”

It said Sperazza “may have felt shock and even fear when he discovered his roommate's dead body, but the evidence in the record does not establish he had a ‘reasonable fear of immediate personal injury.’"

Jim Walsh is a senior reporter with the Courier-Post, Burligton County Times and The Daily Journal. Email: Jwalsh@cpsj.com.

