Foundation’s aim to improve education equity in metro-east begins with students’ basic needs

For thousands of students in the metro-east, an empty stomach, inadequate clothing or a lack of access to hygiene products and other essentials prevents them from focusing on their education and reaching their full academic potential.

“It’s like when you have an itch,” said Miranda Walker Jones, chief executive officer of the Little Bit Foundation, a St. Louis-based organization working to break down barriers to learning. “When you have that itch, you can’t focus on anything else until you get that itch scratched.”

The foundation was established in 2001 and has grown its presence to 48 schools in St. Louis, providing a variety of programs to ensure students have what they need to thrive in the classroom.

Now, it’s made the leap across the Mississippi for the first time, bringing that number to 50 with Annette Officer Elementary School and East St. Louis Senior High School.

Hundreds of students, parents, teachers, administrators and community members gathered in the gym at Officer Elementary Friday morning to mark the beginning of the partnership between Little Bit and East St. Louis School District 189.

“Today we gather not just as a school, but as a compassionate community united to ensure that every child’s basic needs are met so they can thrive in their education journey,” Principal Darla Wall said. “This is a momentous day. ...

“We believe that when a child’s basic needs are met, they can fully engage in the joy of learning, dream big and reach for the stars.”

At Officer Elementary, the foundation will provide everyday essentials at a boutique set up on the second floor of the school, literacy programming, and health and nutrition.

The Little Bit Foundation has a “boutique” on the second floor of Annette Officer Elementary School in East St. Louis where students can go to get everyday essentials.

At East St. Louis Senior High School, students will benefit from Little Bit’s college and career readiness programs, including the annual “What’s Next” fair, as well as new STEM curriculum.

Sydney Stigge-Kaufman, executive director of communications and strategic partnerships, said she first learned about the Little Bit Foundation 11 years ago and asked them to come to Illinois.

“Their reputation back then, and definitely today, is that they make a difference,” she said.

“Our staff here at this school and at every campus across East St. Louis School District 189 are not just educators. They’re mentors, advocates and sometimes caregivers,” Stigge-Kaufman added. “I’ve witnessed firsthand their unwavering commitment, including reaching into their own pockets to provide essential resources for students.

“They know that most students here are school dependent. Our young people depend on their schools to make a difference in their lives. So today, we celebrate a new addition to this supportive community, the Little Bit Foundation.”

Miranda Walker Jones, chief executive officer of the Little Bit Foundation, speaks during the ribbon-cutting ceremony announcing a partnership with East St. Louis School District 189 at Annette Officer Elementary on Feb. 9, 2024.

Walker Jones, who joined Little Bit in 2021, said when the foundation’s team first met with District 189 staff, they were fighting back tears because of the passion exuded by the teachers willing to do whatever needed to provide for their students.

Now, they’ll have the resources they’ll need right in their school, she said.

Walker Jones said she was similarly fighting back tears throughout the morning’s celebration.

For the East St. Louis native with more than 20 years in nonprofit leadership experience, the foundation’s expansion into the City of Champions feels like coming home, she said.

The whole point of going out and finding success is to come back and share that success with the community, like Olympic champion Jackie Joyner-Kersee did.

“It’s that JJK effect,” she said.

“If you’re not making sure that the rest of your community is well and that they have what they need, to me, what is that success without being able to turn back around and do that for your community?” she said.“It means the world to me.”

She emphasized that while the foundation is starting with Officer Elementary and East St. Louis Senior High School, the plan is to expand into all the city’s schools.

She also stressed that when Little Bit partners with a school, it doesn’t just drop off stuff and leave. It makes a long-term commitment to help that school fill gaps in student needs with dedicated staff and volunteers.

“When we come, we stay,” she said.

The foundation is still looking for volunteers in East St. Louis, she said. Those interested can apply online.

In her remarks at Friday morning’s ceremony, Walker Jones addressed the elementary students directly.

“You guys should be so proud to be from the City of Champions, and know that you guys are champions,” she said.

“We are looking for you guys to be the future of this community, the future of this country, and that’s why we want to pour so much into you all today.”